Meet Indian techie, who was suddenly fired by US firm over 7 am call due to..., 6 months later his startup now earns Rs..., name is...

An Indian entrepreneur’s candid account of being fired from his US remote job has struck a chord online, revealing how a devastating professional setback became the catalyst for his entrepreneurial success. On the social media site X, Harshil Tomar told his story of how he was fired in an unexpected 7 AM meeting and how, six months later, he had grown his firm, Dreamlaunch, to a $50,000 profit. His post, which has garnered tens of thousands of views, has become an inspiration for aspiring founders facing similar uncertainty.

Who is Harshil Tomar?

Indian entrepreneur Harshil Tomar, co-founder of Dreamlaunch, recently shared his career story online. Before starting his own company, he gained tech experience working remotely for a US-based firm.His honesty about both challenges and wins has made him a notable figure among entrepreneurs, particularly for people trying to manage a business while staying financially secure.

Why Harshil Tomar was fired from his job?

Tomar described the exact moment his life took a turn. He joined his daily stand-up meeting at 7 AM on March 13, gave his updates, and even asked about a new feature. He noticed his team lead seemed down, and by the end of the call, he received the blunt news: "we have to part ways." The reason given was that his employer claimed he was focusing too much on his own startup. Despite Tomar's efforts to get another chance, the decision was final. He was devastated, and his side project was only making about $1,000 a month at the time.

For almost two weeks after being fired, Tomar carefully considered his options between finding a new job and committing fully to his venture. He calculated that he had only nine months of financial runway if he lived very frugally. He ultimately realized that every day spent looking for another job was keeping him from taking a necessary risk. His co-founder showed great support by forgoing his own income to help keep the startup, Dreamlaunch, financially stable during this crucial period.

The journey to success

The journey was far from smooth. Tomar has seen all highs and lows - from having zero clients in some months to working with the biggest brands. Yet persistence paid off. Dreamlaunch crossed $50,000 in revenue, achieved $10,000 monthly recurring revenue at its peak, secured sponsorships, and was selected for a residency program. The team is now preparing to scale from two people to ten.

Exactly 6 Months Ago I was fired from my US Remote Full-Time Job



On the Morning of 13 March 7 AM, I joined my Stand-up, gave my updates on the PRs and tickets closed and also asked how to build this feature. I observed my TL was a bit down. I asked him in the end what's the… pic.twitter.com/H0cloWLqz5 — Harshil Tomar (@Hartdrawss) October 2, 2025

Reflections and advice

Reflecting on his gamble, Tomar admitted, "This bet could have gone wrong. I could have shut things down and gone back to a job. But I took the scary jump, and the universe rewarded me." For him, the milestone is more than just numbers - it's the fulfillment of a childhood dream inspired by watching Shark Tank USA. Tomar's advice to others is simple yet profound: "Lock in, work hard. Figure out what you want. Ignore the opinions of others. And do so much volume that it would be unreasonable that you'd be unsuccessful."

A new chapter in Harshil Tomar's life

Tomar chose not to disclose the move to his parents, who still believe he works at his previous job. However, his success with Dreamlaunch has given him the confidence to pursue his entrepreneurial dreams. With his startup on the growth trajectory, Tomar is now focused on scaling his team and taking Dreamlaunch to new heights