Meet Indian queen, who spent Rs 830000000 in shopping, married one of the richest man in world, she was...

Maharani Sita Devi of Baroda, born in 1917, was a woman well ahead of her time. She was initially married to MR Appa Rao Bahadur, a wealthy Zamindar from Vuyyuru, with whom she had a son. However, her life took a dramatic turn in 1943 when she met Maharaja Pratapsinhrao Gaekwad of Baroda at the Madras Horse Races. At that time, the Maharaja was the 8th richest man in the world.

Smitten by Maharaja Pratapsinhrao, Sita Devi sought to marry him despite her existing marriage. Acting on legal advice, she converted to Islam, enabling her to divorce Appa Rao Bahadur. Afterward, she reconverted to Hinduism and married the Maharaja. The couple then moved to Monte Carlo, where Sita Devi became part of the elite social scene.

Maharani Sita Devi was renowned for her extravagant lifestyle. She and the Maharaja frequently indulged in luxurious shopping sprees, including two trips to the United States, where they spent a staggering Rs 83 crore. Known for her opulent wardrobe, Sita Devi traveled with a thousand sarees, each paired with matching shoes. Her jewelry collection was equally impressive.

According to Christie's New York, Sita Devi received several pieces of jewelry from the Baroda treasury upon her marriage, some dating back to the Mughal era. Among these treasures were a seven-strand pearl necklace and a three-row diamond necklace adorned with the famous 'Star of the South' and 'English Dresden' diamonds. While many of her jewels were sold in Monaco, the seven-strand pearl necklace remained in the Baroda Royal Treasury.

In 1953, she commissioned a pearl and diamond bracelet from Cartier London, and similar earrings from Van Cleef & Arpels, who also designed a custom gold tongue cleaner and a ruby-encrusted cigarette holder for her. Sita Devi also owned a pair of emerald and diamond anklets, which she sold to jeweler Harry Winston. Winston reset the stones into a necklace that was later purchased by Wallis Simpson, the Duchess of Windsor. When Sita Devi saw the Duchess wearing the necklace at a New York ball, she wryly commented, "They looked better on my feet."

In 1969, at the Ascot Gold Cup, Sita Devi wore a 30-carat sapphire ring on her right hand, inviting guests to touch it, demonstrating her flair for the dramatic.

However, the couple’s extravagant lifestyle eventually caught up with them, plunging the Maharaja into financial difficulties, including a massive interest-free loan. The strain this placed on their finances began to affect their relationship, ultimately leading to their divorce.