She pursued her education in the UK, earning degrees in Mathematics and Engineering from the University of Nottingham. She later joined the British Foreign Services and built an impressive career spanning over 15 years

Did you know that Kerala’s Kasaragod has a link to Britain’s Buckingham Palace? Muna Shamsuddin, a woman of Indian origin from Kasaragod, is currently serving as British King Charles III’s Assistant Private Secretary.

Shamsuddin was appointed to this important position in August 2023 while working at the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office in London. Her role involves overseeing the official programs of King Charles and accompanying him on foreign trips.

Born in Kasaragod, Shamsuddin is the daughter of the late Dr Puthyapurayil Shamsuddin and Shahnaz (also known as Sayedunnisa). Her father, a renowned doctor, worked in the US, UK, and Saudi Arabia before settling in Birmingham, UK.

Shamsuddin pursued her education in the UK, earning degrees in Mathematics and Engineering from the University of Nottingham. She later joined the British Foreign Services and built an impressive career spanning over 15 years.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she has held various diplomatic roles:

From 2008 to 2009, she worked as an International Trade Officer.

Between 2009 and 2012, she served as a Diplomat.

She held key positions at British embassies and consulates in different countries.

Before joining the Royal Household, she was a Diplomat at the Foreign Office from 2022 to 2024.

Shamsuddin is married to David, a UN official. Her family and relatives in Kasaragod remember her childhood visits and hope to welcome her back soon.