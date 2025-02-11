The woman begins her day at 4:00 am, leaving for the airport at 5:00 am to catch a 5:55 am flight. She arrives at her office around 7:45 am and returns home by 8:00 pm.

Millions of people kick-start their day by rushing to work via various modes of transportation, from cars and buses to metros and shared taxis, to arrive on time. An Indian-origin woman, also a mother of two, has a remarkably unusual commute, involving airports, security checks, and extensive air travel.

This woman's commute is exceptionally demanding, spanning across states and requiring her to fly to work five days a week, simply to reach her office.

Meet Racheal Kaur, an assistant manager AirAsia's finance operations department, gained attention after revealing in an interview that she commutes to work by flight every week. Kaur explained that the flights are more affordable and provide her with additional time at home with her children. “I have two kids, both are growing…With them growing I feel that the need for the mother to be around more often. And, with this arrangement I’m able to go home every day and be able to see them at night,” Kaur shared, as reported by CNA Insider.

Why she takes flights daily?

Kaur noted that her travel routine, including meals and other expenses, is significantly cheaper than renting an apartment near her workplace. Kaur previously rented a home in Kuala Lumpur near her office and only returned to Penang, where she lived once a week.

In the begining of 2024, she decided to start flying daily, which she said has allowed her to create a proper balance between her personal and professional lives.

She has even been able to save money with her new travel routine.

Kaur revealed that her monthly expenses previously totaled $474 (approximately Rs 42,000), but have now decreased to $316 (around Rs 28,000).

During the interview, Kaur described the flight time as her “me” time. She also mentioned that working from home is not feasible for her, as having people around helps her complete tasks more efficiently. “When I’m here, I focus 100% on my job and then when I’m home I can focus 100% with my family,” she said.

Kaur’s daily routine has sparked conversations on social media, with some people questioning her sanity and others expressing concern about the potential exhaustion from her travels. Despite the mixed reactions, Kaur remains unfazed by the opinions of others and is determined to maintain her travel arrangements in the near future.