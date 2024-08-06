Twitter
Meet Indian-origin director of House of the Dragon who started her career as assistant writer in..

Geeta Vasant Patel began her career as an assistant writer on 'The Beast', 'The Fast and the Furious', 'Blue Crush', 'The Rundown', and 'Mindhunters'. In 2008, she made her directorial debut with the documentary film 'Project Kashmir'.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 06, 2024, 12:28 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet Indian-origin director of House of the Dragon who started her career as assistant writer in..
'House of the Dragon' is one of the most popular television shows in the world. It is the prequel to 'Game of Thrones'. While many directors have become popular for directing episodes of 'House of the Dragon', one that has stood out the most is Geeta Vasant Patel, who directed 3 episodes of one of the best and highest-rated episodes of the series. 

Geeta Vasant Patel is an Indian-origin filmmaker who was born on December 22, 1975, in Illinois, US. She is well-known in the US film industry as a television director, screenwriter, and producer and is famous for 'Meet the Patels' (2014), 'House of the Dragon' (2022), and 'Ahsoka' (2023).

Geeta Vasant Patel began her career as an assistant writer on 'The Beast', 'The Fast and the Furious', 'Blue Crush', 'The Rundown', and 'Mindhunters'. In 2008, she made her directorial debut with the documentary film 'Project Kashmir'. In 2014, Geeta Vasant Patel wrote and directed 'Meet the Patels', with her brother Ravi V Patel which is now all set to be remade as a film, with the Patel brother-sister duo set to co-write and co-direct.

Geeta Vasant Patel recently grabbed headlines for directing 'The Queen Who Ever Was', the second season finale of 'House of the Dragon'. Speaking about what's next, Geeta Vasant Patel said, "I grew up going to India almost every year of my life, and I’ve constantly recognised a clash of cultures. So I’ve always wanted to work on topics of civil and social justice through my work, which is how I started in the documentary space."

She further added, "I want to bring more South Asians to the screen. I am working specifically on stories like that, which have my voice, having now learned whatever I have. I have an entirely Gujarati language film I wrote because everything doesn’t have to be in English anymore. You can make shows and films from other backgrounds. I don’t mean a Hindi-language Bollywood film, but something even more different. I’m going back to my roots to explore these topics of race and gender." 

