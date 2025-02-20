The ‘human calculator kid’ shatters six world records with incredibly speedy mental maths.

Aaryan Shukla, an Indian genius, has made six Guinness World Records in just one day. The 14-year-old from Maharashtra made records in a recent mental math competition in Dubai. Also known as the ‘human calculator kid', Aaryan first impressed everyone with his skills when he set the record for the "fastest time to mentally add 50 five-digit numbers" last year. He could probably do mental maths quicker than you could type it into your calculator.

Aaryan was recently invited to Dubai to take some of the toughest mental calculations world records ever attempted, and he successfully managed to break six world records in just one day. He achieved an impressive total of six records:

1. Fastest time to mentally add 100 four-digit numbers - 30.9 sec

2. Fastest time to mentally add 200 four-digit numbers - 1 min 9.68 sec

3. Fastest time to mentally add 50 five-digit numbers - 18.71 sec

4. Fastest time to mentally divide a 20-digit number by a ten-digit number (set of ten) - 5 min 42 sec

5. Fastest time to mentally multiply two five-digit numbers (set of ten) - 51.69 sec

6. Fastest time to mentally multiply two eight-digit numbers (set of ten) - 2 min 35.41 sec

Regarding his daily routine, Aaryan said: “Daily practice is one of the important aspects to prepare for competitions, so I practise for about five or six hours daily.” The teen explained what happens in his mind during those crucial moments. "A lot of things in mental calculations happen in a flash of a second, so I cannot say what happens inside my head, I just do it naturally. Basically, it’s so fast that you can’t think, you just need to do the calculations," he said.

Aaryan enjoys reading books, particularly adventure and mystery genres, playing video games and cricket. His parents discovered his talent very early on. Interestingly, Aaryan is one of the founding board members of the Global Mental Calculators Association (GMCA).