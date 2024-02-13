Meet Indian man who married 39 women, had 94 children, was head of largest family in world, he was from...

This man is known to have headed a family of 181 members. His family is the largest in the world.

As the world is heading towards a more nuclear family system, Ziona Chana of Mizoram, India created a unique family set-up with a total of 181 members. Ziona Chana's family is known as the world's largest family. The family lives in a single house in Baktawang village in India.

Ziona Chana passed away in 2011 at the age of 76 due to diseases like high blood pressure and diabetes. Chana was married to 39 wives and had 94 children, as per News18. Chana's family also included all the spouses of his children and 36 grandchildren.

To date, Chana's family continues to live together. The family lives in a four-story house with about 100 rooms. Over time, Chana's house has become a major tourist attraction. Ziona Chana belonged to a sect named "Chana", founded by Ziona's father in 1942 and has a membership of hundreds of families.

Ziona Chana was only 17 when he tied the knot with his first wife. He claimed that Chana once married 10 women in one year. Reportedly, the wives used to share a dormitory near Chana's bedroom. The huge family would sit together to share a meal in their huge dining hall.

His family was listed as the 'biggest family' in the world in 2011 by the World Record Academy, The Wall Street Journal in 2011, and then by the London World Records in 2019.