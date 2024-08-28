Twitter
Meet Indian king who received 12-engine car from Hitler, now worth Rs 415000000, had India’s first private aircraft

Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala who is known for his luxury car collection received a unique Maybach from Adolf Hitler.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 28, 2024, 06:30 AM IST

Meet Indian king who received 12-engine car from Hitler, now worth Rs 415000000, had India’s first private aircraft
Adolf Hitler and Maharaja Bhupinder Singh
Indian royals and their history: In the past, Indian royals were known for their passion for luxury cars, particularly high-end models imported from abroad. Among these royals, Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala stood out not only for his impressive collection of Rolls-Royce vehicles but also for owning a one-of-a-kind car gifted by the infamous German leader, Adolf Hitler.

Maharaja Bhupinder Singh, who ruled the princely state of Patiala, had an extensive fleet of Rolls-Royce cars. However, he possessed a unique vehicle that no other Indian royal had—a Maybach car given to him by Hitler himself. This extraordinary gift raises curiosity about the connection between the Maharaja and the German dictator.

The state of Patiala was founded by Baba Ala Singh in 1763, following the decline of Mughal rule. During the 1857 rebellion, the support provided by Patiala’s rulers to the British earned them favor with the British authorities. The region's rich agricultural land contributed to Patiala becoming one of the wealthiest and most powerful states in India. The Patiala rulers supported the British Army in various battles across Afghanistan, China, and the Middle East, securing their close ties with Britain.

Maharaja Bhupinder Singh, who reigned from 1891 to 1938, was known for his larger-than-life persona and opulent tastes. He had a remarkable collection that included over 27 Rolls-Royces and numerous pieces of jewelry, including the famous ‘Patiala Necklace’ created by Cartier in Paris. He was also a prominent political figure and a key member of the Chamber of Princes.

Notably, Bhupinder Singh was one of the founders of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and was instrumental in establishing the Ranji Trophy, named in honor of his cricketing friend, Maharaja Ranjitsinhji of Nawanagar.

In 1935, during a visit to Germany, Maharaja Bhupinder Singh was gifted a Maybach car by Adolf Hitler. This was one of only six such Maybach cars ever made, featuring a powerful 12-cylinder engine. Initially reluctant to meet with Hitler, the Maharaja’s brief meeting extended into several days, during which he received the luxurious Maybach along with German weaponry as gifts.

Upon returning to India, the Maybach was stored in the garage of the Motibagh Palace among the Maharaja’s other cars. During World War II, it was hidden within the palace and remained unused.

After Maharaja Bhupinder Singh’s death, his son Maharaja Adhirinder Singh succeeded him. Following India's independence in 1947 and the merger of princely states into the Patiala and East Punjab States Union (PEPSU), Patiala’s vehicles were registered, with the number plate ‘7’ marking the first car registration in Punjab.

As times changed, the Patiala royal family sold off much of their property, including the Maybach. It was eventually sold by the Maharaja’s aide and is now owned by a private collector in the United States, with an estimated value of around 5 million dollars. Additionally, Maharaja Bhupinder Singh was also the first Indian to own a private airplane, and he had an airstrip constructed in Patiala.

 

