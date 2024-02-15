Meet wealthy Indian king who used to beg money from people in his court after drinking...

This king would turn into a beggar and ask for money from people in hi court. Know what was the reason for this habit.

Our country is full of stories of kings and queens and their unusual habits. Some are hilarious, while others are strange. Today, we will talk about this king who could completely forget his royal life and become a beggar on intoxication.

This king whenever he was under the influence of alcohol, would wear his old, torn clothes and beg for money from his courtiers. Diwan Jarmani Dass in his book, 'Maharaja' mentioned this king.

King of Idar, Gujarat took charge as the king in April 1931. Himmat Singh ji honoured with gun salute. The king used to visit England every three to four years.

He would throw grand parties and would also consume alcohol. After having two to three drinks his behaviour would change completely. Maharaja Himmat Singh would dress up as a beggar and would ask for money.

The king would also carry a vessel to collect the money. People who were familiar with his habit would immediately give him some money. After that, Maharaja would also bow to them to express his gratitude.

The Idar kingdom was believed to be very wealthy and the Maharaja, Himmat Singh also took great initiatives for the betterment of his people. He was also fascinated by horse riding and would spend a lot of time doing that.

