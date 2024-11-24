Meet child prodigy from Bihar who completed school at 9, PhD at 21, and became an IIT professor at 22, now faces unemployment.

Tathagat Avatar Tulsi, often referred to as a child prodigy, has a story that stands out for his incredible academic achievements. Born on September 9, 1987, in Bihar, India, he displayed exceptional talent at a young age. By the age of 9, he had completed school, and by 11, he earned a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree from Patna Science College. At just 12, he completed his Master of Science (MSc). These milestones made him a national sensation.

He continued his remarkable journey by pursuing a PhD at the prestigious Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bangalore, completing it at the young age of 21. His thesis was based on the topic “Generalizations of the Quantum Search Algorithm.” During this time, he collaborated with renowned scientist Lov Grover on a research paper titled “A New Algorithm for Fixed-point Quantum Search,” though the work was never published.

At 22, Tathagat became one of the youngest professors at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). However, his life took an unexpected turn, and he is now reportedly facing unemployment despite his extraordinary academic record.

Tathagat’s journey is a mix of brilliance and challenges, raising questions about the practical support and opportunities available for gifted individuals like him in India.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.