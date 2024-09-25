Twitter
Meet Indian genius who became 2nd youngest grandmaster at 12, surpasses Anand, Carlsen, he is now…

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 25, 2024, 07:00 PM IST

Meet Indian genius who became 2nd youngest grandmaster at 12, surpasses Anand, Carlsen, he is now…
Gukesh Dommaraju
The chessboard has seen many legends, but few could have predicted the meteoric rise of a 12-year-old prodigy from Chennai. Gukesh Dommaraju, known as Gukesh D, has achieved what most could only dream of—becoming the youngest Grandmaster in Indian history and dethroning none other than the legendary Viswanathan Anand as India's top-ranked chess player. But Gukesh’s journey was far from ordinary, as his story unfolds with a combination of brilliance, perseverance, and a disciplined upbringing.

Born on May 29, 2006, in Chennai, Gukesh grew up in a Telugu-speaking family with a passion for learning. His parents, Dr. Rajinikanth, an ENT surgeon, and Dr. Padma Kumari, a microbiologist, played a crucial role in shaping Gukesh’s mental and emotional fortitude. They understood the importance of not just talent but mental resilience. Dr. Padma, in particular, trained Gukesh to recover quickly from losses and remain calm in the face of defeat. Little did they know that these early lessons would prepare their son to face some of the greatest minds in the world of chess.

Gukesh’s rise to chess stardom began early. At the age of seven, he started learning the intricacies of chess and rapidly progressed under the guidance of his teachers. By 2015, he had already won the Under-9 Asian School Chess Championships, and by 2019, at just 12 years, 7 months, and 17 days old, he became the second-youngest Grandmaster in chess history, just behind Sergey Karjakin. This was only the beginning of a much larger story.

In 2022, Gukesh achieved a near-perfect score in the 44th Chess Olympiad, defeating renowned players like Fabiano Caruana and earning an individual gold medal on Board 1. His team's outstanding performance brought India a bronze medal. Later that year, Gukesh crossed the 2700 rating threshold, becoming the third-youngest player to do so. However, it was his win over the reigning World Champion, Magnus Carlsen, that truly set him apart as a formidable force in the chess world.

By September 2023, Gukesh had dethroned Viswanathan Anand, holding the title of India's top-ranked chess player—a position Anand had held for an astounding 37 years. This accomplishment, coupled with his qualification for the 2024 Candidates Tournament, cemented Gukesh’s status as one of the brightest stars in global chess.

His success in the 2024 Chess Olympiad further solidified his legacy. Gukesh led the Indian team to their first-ever gold medal in the tournament, winning 9 out of 10 games and earning the individual gold on Board 1. His performance, with a stunning 3056 performance rating, was nothing short of phenomenal.

As Gukesh continues to rise, his journey remains a testament to the power of determination, discipline, and unwavering support. The boy from Chennai is now a global chess sensation, and his story is far from over.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
