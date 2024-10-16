The world's smallest washing machine weighs just 25 g.

There is no doubt that India has many talented people. Some of them have raised the country's name on the world stage in different fields. Now, another Indian genius has set a Guinness World Record. He has created the world's smallest washing machine with his extraordinary engineering skills. The offbeat machine measures just 32.5 x 33.6 x 38.7 mm (1.28 x 1.32 x 1.52 in) and weighs just 25 grams.

It is even smaller than a Tamagotchi digital pet, a popular handheld toy from the 1990s. The machine has been created by India's Sebin Saji, who hails from Kerala. Sebin said he set out to create his record-breaking machine as a way of fulfilling his dream to become “part of the Guinness World Records team”.

According to Guinness World Records, to qualify for the title, Sebin had to design and assemble the washing machine and then demonstrate it could run for a full cycle: wash, rinse and spin. The organisation has acknowledged that Saji's washing machine is the tiniest ever manufactured. A video shared by GWR shows Sebin demonstrating his machine, scooping up just a pinch of washing powder and pouring the water in before closing it up and setting it off. Watch the video here:

