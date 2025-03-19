In a remarkable feat, the designer created a bespoke sherwani for Jackson in just one day, incredibly, without even taking his measurements.

Indian designers have successfully taken the country's rich fashion and textile heritage global, earning international recognition. By blending traditional Indian craftsmanship with modern styles, they've created a unique and universally appealing aesthetic, establishing India as a major force in the global platform. From iconic couturiers like Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla to fresh talents, Indian designers have continually innovated and redefined fashion, successfully propelling Indian fashion onto the global stage.

Renowned Indian designer Manish Malhotra recently shared a nostalgic post on Instagram, reminiscing about the time he had the privilege of designing for the King of Pop, Michael Jackson. In a remarkable feat, Malhotra created a bespoke sherwani for Jackson in just one day, incredibly, without even taking his measurements.

The story goes back to 1998 when Jackson was hosting an awards show in New York. The organizers, including Kamal Dhandona and the late SP Hinduja, approached Malhotra with a special request to create an ensemble for the music icon. Malhotra rose to the challenge, blending global infusion with traditional Indian craftsmanship. He designed a shorter sherwani with trousers and a shawl/stole in textured handloom with woven silk and brocade borders.

The outcome was breathtaking, and Jackson thanked Malhotra for the "wonderful costume." Malhotra's post included a throwback video of Jackson wearing the outfit at the Bollywood Awards in New York, alongside a caption detailing the incredible experience.

“When I got a message from Kamal Dhandona and the late SP Hinduja the sponsors of the show to dress #michealjackson I was thrilled and at that time 1998 wanted to blend a Global infusion into the traditional sherwani cut so .. worked on a shorter sherwani with trousers and a shawl / stoll in textured handloom with woven silk and brocade borders and all of it made in 1 day and without measurements.. #memoriesforlife," Malhotra captioned his post.

Meanwhile, Manish Malhotra recently made a stylish debut at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards ceremony. He graced the red carpet in a custom-designed black tuxedo with a white shawl lapel and abstract detailing, exuding elegance and charm.