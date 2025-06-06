The Bentley Mulsanne EWB Centenary Edition is a 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V8 approximately 506 horsepower and 1020 Nm of torque.

India is home to many billionaires with massive business empires. They own luxury homes, mansions, and car collections. When it comes to the most expensive cars in the country, names like Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Singhania, and Nikhil Kamath often come to mind. However, the most expensive car in India is owned by VS Reddy, the Managing Director of British Biologicals, a top nutraceutical company in India known as the “Protein People.”

According to media reports, VS Reddy owns a Bentley Mulsanne EWB Centenary Edition, which is priced at Rs 14 crore and is the most expensive car in the country. While Bentley Mulsanne EWB Centenary Edition is quite popular on social media platforms, its owner has now spent Rs 3.34 crore on a new Mercedes-Maybach S680.

Speaking of his accomplishments and aspirations, VK Reddy has won 52 national and international honours. Reddy has also talked about his lifelong love of collecting high-end vehicles, calling Bentley the "Taj Mahal of cars."

In 1988, VS Reddy—also known as "The Protein Man of India"- founded British Biologicals. For context, British Biologicals, also referred to as "The Protein People," is a global healthcare nutraceutical firm founded on research and innovation.

About British Biologicals

According to the company's official website, British Biologicals is one of the biggest producers of medical nutrition products that have an impact on health and wellness through its dietary solutions for geriatric nutrition, diabetes, gynaecology, cardiovascular disease, hepatitis, paediatrics, and healthcare.