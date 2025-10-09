Meet Indian businessman who left Jabalpur with Rs 80,000, now owns 5 Rolls-Royce and lives in Dubai’s Burj Khalifa

In a conversation with Curly Tales' Kamya Jani, Sanpal, founder and chairman of Anax Developments, recalled how he travelled to Dubai at the age of 15 to start his own business.

Dubai-based Indian billionaire Satish Sanpal's journey is a story of perseverance, ambition, and tenacity. The Indian businessman, who made headlines earlier this year for gifting his one-year-old daughter a custom pink Rolls-Royce, has now opened up about the values ​​that shaped his success and the lessons he learned from his early failures.

In a conversation with Curly Tales' Kamya Jani, Sanpal, founder and chairman of Anax Developments, recalled how he travelled to Dubai at the age of 15 to start his own business. With limited resources and no safety net, he faced numerous setbacks in his early years. "My mother gave me Rs 80,000. I trusted people and lent them money, but they wouldn't pay me back. I was cheated a lot," he explained.

The businessman emphasised the two key elements to success: hard work and luck. He said, "If luck is on your side and you're working hard, luck will also tell you to work harder, and eventually it will come to you." He added, "Be positive, think positively about everything. When a person faces disrespect, it really motivates them to go much further."

In the interview, Sanpal also revealed that he was disrespected as a child, which inspired him to work harder. He said, "There are many things in life that hurt you deeply. So, you feel like you have to earn money, you have to do this, you have to do that."

Who is Satish Sanpal?

Sanpal is one of Dubai's most well-known Indian entrepreneurs. He lives in the iconic Burj Khalifa and owns five custom-made Rolls-Royce cars. With his wife, British-Pakistani entrepreneur Tabinda Sanpal, and their daughter, he is now preparing to move into a sprawling mansion in the Dubai Hills. "The house has over 60 doors and is spread over 50,000 square feet," Tabinda revealed. She further added that the property is like her family's dream home.

Earlier this year, Sanpal created a stir on social media when he gifted his one-year-old daughter a custom pink Rolls-Royce for Father's Day. Previously, Sanpal made headlines by celebrating his daughter's first birthday at Atlantis The Royal in Dubai. The extravagant ceremony was attended by Bollywood celebrities like Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Atif Aslam, and Nora Fatehi.

