Meet Indian billionaire with Rs 32615 crore net worth who wants you to save Rs 600 daily because...

Harsh Goenka belongs to the fifth generation of a storied Indian business clan and is chairman of the $4.4 billion (revenue) RPG Group.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 19, 2024, 02:40 PM IST

Meet Indian billionaire with Rs 32615 crore net worth who wants you to save Rs 600 daily because...
Indian billionaire, Harsh Goenka’s recent tweet about the power of small habits has sparked online debate on social media. The chairman of RPG Group yesterday shared a post on the social media platform X suggesting that people start saving Rs 600, reading 20 pages, and walking 10,000 steps every day to cultivate good habits.  

“Saving Rs 600 per day = Rs 2,19,000 per year. Reading 20 pages per day = 30 books per year. Walking 10,000 steps per day = 70 marathons per year. Never underestimate the power of small habits,” read his tweet. While some netizens appreciated the message, some were far from amused.

While many individuals agreed that Goenka's message should encourage positive change via consistency, several X users swiftly highlighted the difficulties these habits present for the average Indian citizen, who finds it difficult to make a living wage.

One user asked, “How will you save daily? Do you get salary daily?” Another pointed out that many people struggle to earn Rs600 per day, let alone save that much. "In India me 90% people cannot earn Rs 600 daily and you are asking to save Rs 600," one tweet read, highlighting the income disparity in the country.

Others shared more philosophical reflections, with one user referencing the popular book ‘The Power of Habit’: “Realised it when I read the book. Sometimes you may skip a couple of days due to other priorities, but don’t stress that you missed it.” Another added, “The magic of compounding is also invisible in this counting. A habit done with a lot of consistency gives a lot more than linear results.”

"Saving Rs 600/day in a country where the average daily income is around Rs 270," another wrote, criticising the tweet.

Goenka, the Chairman of RPG Enterprises, has 1.8 million followers.

About Harsh Goenka:

Harsh Goenka belongs to the fifth generation of a storied Indian business clan and is chairman of the $4.4 billion (revenue) RPG Group. According to Forbes, the net worth of Harsh Goenka is $3.9B (as of September 19, 2024).

One of the major RPG firms is Ceat Tires. Before taking on the role of vice chairman in March 2023, his son Anant managed the business. Anant was named vice chairman of the RPG Group in October 2023. KEC International, a power transmission company, is Goenka's greatest asset. He commissioned a massive painting for his corporate offices during the pandemic lockdown, which he refers to as a "Wall of Gratitude," as a memorial to India's frontline workers.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
