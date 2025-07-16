Meet Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla’s wife Kamna Shukla who played 'biggest' role in his achievement, she is...

After his historic ISS mission, astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla reunites with his wife Kamna, who now begins restoring warmth and normalcy in their family life.

As Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, India’s newest space hero, begins his recovery after a historic 18-day mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS), a quieter yet equally meaningful mission is happening back on Earth, his wife Dr. Kamna Shukla is focusing on rebuilding their family’s routine and togetherness.

Shubhanshu, often called “Shuks” by friends and colleagues, became the first Indian to live on the ISS and only the second Indian to go into space. After safely returning, he is now in quarantine and rehabilitation in Houston, where he is joined by his wife Kamna and their six-year-old son, Kiash.

Who is Dr. Kamna Shukla?

Dr. Kamna Shukla is a dentist based in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. But more than that, she’s also a strong partner who has supported her husband throughout his long and demanding journey to space. Kamna and Shubhanshu have known each other since childhood. Speaking to The Times of India, she said, “We’ve been studying together since Class 3. We started out as best friends… I’ve known him as Gunjan, as Shubhanshu, the quiet, shy boy in class, who’s now become such an inspiration to so many.”

Kamna also shared how difficult it was for Shubhanshu to miss important milestones in their son's life, but she always admired his deep focus. She even compared him to Arjuna from the Mahabharata—known for his unwavering attention and purpose.

A Husband’s Heartfelt Note

Before heading to space, Shubhanshu shared an emotional message on Instagram. He wrote, “As we plan to leave the planet early morning of 25 June, I wish to thank everyone who has been involved in this mission for their support… A big thank you to my family and friends who have been my bedrock in this journey.”

He reserved a special note for his wife: “Special thanks to @kamnashubha for being the wonderful partner that you are. Without you, none of this was possible, but more importantly, none of this would matter… No one travels to space alone… we do so on the shoulders of so many more.”