Meet woman who became India's youngest female commercial pilot after completing her training in the U.S. despite financial struggles.

Maitri Patel has made history by becoming India’s youngest female commercial pilot at the age of 19. Her remarkable achievement came after she completed her pilot training in the United States, overcoming numerous challenges along the way. Despite financial constraints, Maitri's father, Kantilal Patel, a farmer, and her mother, who works in the Surat Municipal Corporation's Health Department, supported her dream. To fund her training, Kantilal even sold a part of the family's land.

Maitri's passion for flying began when she saw her first pilot and plane at the age of eight. From that moment, she set her sights on becoming a pilot. After completing her 12th grade in science from Metas Adventist School, she moved to the United States for pilot training. In just 11 months, she completed the 18-month commercial pilot course, a testament to her dedication and determination.

"I finished my training and asked my father to come to the United States, after which I flew at 3,500 feet. For me, it was like a dream come true," Maitri shared. Her journey has been a story of perseverance, with her achieving what many might have thought impossible under such financial challenges.

Maitri’s accomplishment was recognized and celebrated by several prominent figures, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who lauded her for her vocational achievements and wished her success in her career. Maitri Patel is an inspiration to many young women in India and around the world, showing that with hard work and determination, dreams can become reality.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

