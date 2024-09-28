Meet India's second richest woman, has a Ratan Tata connection, her net worth is Rs...

In this article, we will talk about India's second richest woman who has made it to the Forbes annual rich list.

Rohiqa Cyrus Mistry, the wife of late Cyrus Mistry, is India's second-richest woman with a total net worth of Rs 77,000 crores. As per the Forbes annual rich list, three women including Mistry have been inducted into the billianaire club with the two others being Saroj Rani Gupta and Rekha Jhunjhunwala.

Let us tell you about Rohiqa Mistry, who rose to the billionaire status after her husband and former Tata chairman Cyrus Mistry passed away in a car accident in 2022, weeks after death of his father Pallonji Mistry. After the unfortunate incident, Rohiqa inherited the wealth of her husband and the reins of the business. Her net worth stands at a whopping Rs77,000 crores and she is India's second-richest woman.

After her husband's demise, she also retained an 18.4% stake in Tata sons.

Who is Rohiqa Mistry?

Rohiqa Mistry belongs to a well-to-do family with a strong legal background. Her grandfather, Mohammadali Carim Chagla, was a jurist, diplomat, and former Cabinet Minister. He also served as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court. Rohiqa's father, Iqbal Chagla, is a veteran lawyer. Her brother Riaz was also appointed as a judge of the Bombay High Court in 2017.

Rohiqa's mother's name is Roshan Chagla. She got married to Cyrus Mistry in 1992. Being a corporate icon herself, she held various posts in multiple public and private companies.

Mistry's connection with business tycoon Ratan Tata

Mistry family's professional connection with Ratan Tata is well-known to the public. However, fewer people are aware of the personal connection between the two families. Cyrus Mistry's Aloo Mistry is married to Tata's step brother Noel Tata.

When Cyrus Mistry was removed from the chairman position

Cyrus Mistry served as the chairman in Tata group from 2012 to October 2016, when he was thrown out of the business, leading to strained reations between the two families. However, he retained his 18.4% stake in the group, which is now held by his wife.