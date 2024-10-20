Meet India's richest TV actor earns Rs 5 crore per episode and has a net worth of Rs 300 crore.

Kapil Sharma, the beloved comedian and host of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix, has reportedly become the richest actor in Indian television, earning a staggering Rs 5 crore per episode. His net worth has skyrocketed to an impressive Rs 300 crore, as noted by various sources, including MoneyControl, DNA, Firstpost, and Times of India.

While the popularity of saas-bahu serials continues to dominate television ratings, Sharma's earnings come from his comedy shows, which have captivated audiences nationwide. Notably, this title rules out prominent TV personalities such as Rupali Ganguly, known for her lead role in StarPlus’ Anupamaa, and Tejasswi Prakash, who gained fame through Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur and Naagin 6. Both actresses earn significantly less than Sharma, with Ganguly charging Rs 3 lakh per episode.

Kapil Sharma first rose to fame after winning The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2007, which catapulted him into the limelight. He became a household name with his show Comedy Nights with Kapil, which aired on Colors TV in 2013. Over the years, Sharma has continued to entertain audiences with The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony TV, which ran from 2016 until 2023, despite facing challenges, including a public altercation with co-star Sunil Grover.

Chef Parvez Patel, who has been associated with Sharma’s culinary preferences, revealed that Sharma enjoys homestyle Parsi dishes like khatta-meetha masoor dal and berry pulao.

In addition to his impressive earnings, Sharma owns a luxurious apartment in Andheri, valued at Rs 15 crore, according to Housing.com and MagicBricks. He shares this lavish residence with his mother, wife Ginni Chatrath, and their two children. His taste for opulence extends to a sprawling farmhouse near Chandigarh, which cost him a whopping Rs 25 crore as per Square Yards.

Moreover, Sharma boasts a collection of high-end cars, including a Volvo XC90, a Mercedes-Benz S350, a Range Rover Evoque, and a luxury vanity van worth Rs 5.5 crore. His brand endorsement fees are equally impressive, as he reportedly charges Rs 1 crore for promoting various brands, according to reports from ABP Live and Lifestyle Asia.

Kapil Sharma's remarkable journey from a struggling comedian to India's richest TV actor serves as an inspiration for many aspiring entertainers. His blend of humor, talent, and business acumen has undoubtedly made him a significant figure in the Indian television landscape.



