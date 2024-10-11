Meet India's richest cricketer, boasts a net worth of over Rs 20000 crores surpassing many cricket legends due to his royal inheritance.

Cricket is one of the most popular sports in the world, and Indian cricketers earn massive amounts through the sport and brand endorsements. Legendary names like Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Rahul Dravid, and Sourav Ganguly are often considered among the richest cricketers not just in India but worldwide. However, there is one cricketer whose net worth surpasses all these legends combined. That cricketer is Samarjitsinh Ranjitsinh Gaekwad, a lesser-known figure in cricket but India’s wealthiest cricketer.

Born in April 1967, Samarjitsinh Ranjitsinh Gaekwad comes from the royal Gaekwad family of Baroda. He is the only son of Ranjitsinh Pratapsinh Gaekwad and Shubhanginiraje. He attended The Doon School, where his interest in sports developed at an early age. He captained his school’s teams in football, tennis, and cricket, showing his talent in multiple sports.

Samarjitsinh Gaekwad played cricket at a competitive level, representing Baroda in the prestigious Ranji Trophy. He was a top-order batsman and played for Baroda in the 1987/88 and 1988/89 seasons. After retiring from active cricket, he continued his involvement in the sport, eventually becoming the president of the Baroda Cricket Association.

Although his cricket career wasn’t as prominent as some of India’s cricketing legends, Samarjitsinh Gaekwad’s wealth comes largely from his royal heritage. He inherited the family’s vast fortune after a settlement with his uncle, making him India’s richest cricketer. His net worth is estimated to be over Rs 20,000 crores, a staggering figure that outshines the wealth of top cricket stars.

In 2012, after the death of his father, Samarjitsinh Gaekwad was crowned the Maharaja of Baroda at the grand Laxmi Vilas Palace, which is India’s largest private residence. Apart from his royal title, he also oversees temple trusts for 17 major temples in Gujarat and Banaras, further adding to his wealth and responsibilities.

Samarjitsinh Ranjitsinh Gaekwad is married to Radhikaraje Gaekwad, who comes from the royal family of Wankaner, Gujarat. Together, they continue to uphold the traditions and responsibilities of the Baroda royal family while maintaining a connection to the world of sports. Despite his relatively quiet presence in the world of cricket, Samarjitsinh Gaekwad remains a significant figure due to his immense wealth and royal legacy.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

