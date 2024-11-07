Rohini Nilekani with her husband Nandan Nilekani has donated over Rs 450 crores to social causes until now. She has been named as...

Rohini Nilekani has recently been recognized as India’s most generous woman in the EdelGive-Hurun India Philanthropy List 2024, thanks to her donation of Rs 154 crore. Her contributions have earned her the top spot among Indian women philanthropists. Alongside her husband, Nandan Nilekani, the co-founder of Infosys, the couple has donated over 450 crore this year to support various social causes. Their substantial contributions reflect their ongoing commitment to making a positive difference in India.

Rohini and Nandan Nilekani have spent decades making philanthropy a core part of their lives. In 2017, they joined the ranks of global philanthropists by signing the Giving Pledge, an initiative where wealthy individuals commit to donating at least half of their wealth to charitable causes. This pledge unites the Nilekanis with philanthropists worldwide who aim to address critical social and economic challenges. Over the past 30 years, the Nilekanis have made significant contributions to various causes, particularly in education and community development, as noted by Hurun India.

At 65, Rohini Nilekani ranks tenth among India’s most generous philanthropists. She is not only Chairperson of Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies but also the Co-founder of EkStep, an educational non-profit platform dedicated to improving access to learning resources. Through her philanthropic work, Rohini focuses on empowering communities and strengthening educational initiatives throughout India. Her efforts aim to uplift disadvantaged groups, enhance educational resources, and promote sustainable change.

Nandan Nilekani

Nandan Nilekani, aged 69, is well-known as a co-founder of Infosys, one of India’s leading IT companies, and the driving force behind Aadhaar, India’s national identity system. This year, his philanthropic donation totaled Rs 307 crore, a remarkable 62% increase from his previous contributions. Ranked sixth on the list of India’s top philanthropists, Nandan demonstrates a deep-rooted dedication to social change, with a focus on projects that can create a lasting impact on the lives of Indian citizens.

Together, the Nilekanis represent a philanthropic powerhouse whose charitable activities inspire and set a high standard for generosity in India. Their combined contributions help address a range of pressing needs, from education and healthcare to social welfare, embodying the belief that wealth can be a powerful tool for good.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

