Aalim Hakim, a top celebrity hairstylist, went from charging Rs 20 to earning Rs 1 lakh per haircut, overcoming hardships to build...

Aalim Hakim is one of the most well-known celebrity hairdressers in India today. Unlike most names in the glamour world who are known for acting or fashion, Aalim is famous for his magical scissors and stylish makeovers. From Bollywood actors to cricketers, he has styled the hair of many top celebrities. But what surprises many is not just his work, but also his charges — Aalim reportedly charges Rs 1 lakh just for a haircut, and that’s not even including taxes! However, he didn’t start out this way. His journey to the top was full of challenges and hard work.

In a recent interview with Mamaraazzi, Aalim shared his inspiring success story. He revealed that his father was India’s first popular hairdresser and was responsible for giving Amitabh Bachchan his iconic hairstyles in hit movies like Zanjeer, Sholay, and Don. Sadly, Aalim lost his father when he was just 9 years old. At the time of his father's death, there was only Rs 13 left in the bank. With nothing much to fall back on, Aalim decided to work hard and follow in his father’s footsteps.

Starting small, Aalim’s first haircut cost just Rs 20, and shampoo with a cut was Rs 30. When he upgraded his salon with air-conditioning, he raised his charges to Rs 50–75. This made some of his clients leave, saying he was too expensive. But Aalim didn’t give up and continued improving his work and building his brand.

In the interview, when asked about how he styles others’ hair while he himself is bald, Aalim confidently said that he wears a wig and has no problem admitting it. His honesty and talent have made him a trusted name not only in Hindi cinema but also in Tamil and Telugu film industries. He also works with many famous cricketers.

Earlier, on Manish Paul’s podcast, Aalim explained how he created the brand name ‘Aalim Hakim’. His father’s name was Hakim, and his name was Aalim. So he combined both to honour his father’s legacy.

From charging Rs 20 to becoming a celebrity hairstylist with a reported net worth of USD 22 million (as per Net Worth Bee), Aalim’s journey is a perfect example of dedication, confidence, and never giving up on dreams.