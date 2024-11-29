Meet man who tops India’s highest tax-paying celebrities for 2023-24, paying Rs 92 crore, followed by Vijay, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Virat Kohli.

Celebrities may not earn as much as some of the top businessmen, but they are among the highest-paid individuals in any country, including India. Popular film stars and sports icons contribute significantly to the nation’s economy by paying crores in taxes. In fact, India’s biggest tax-paying celebrity for the financial year 2023-24 paid a whopping Rs 92 crore in taxes.

This Bollywood celebrity tops the list

A list released by Fortune India in September 2024 highlighted the top celebrity taxpayers in the country. At the very top was Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who paid Rs 92 crore in taxes. His massive earnings during the year were driven by his three blockbuster releases, making him not only the top tax-paying celebrity but also one of the highest-paid actors in India.

Following Shah Rukh Khan was Tamil cinema star Vijay, known as “Thalapathy” by his fans, who paid Rs 80 crore in taxes. Salman Khan, a Bollywood favorite, was third on the list with ₹75 crore, while the legendary Amitabh Bachchan came fourth with Rs 71 crore. Cricketer Virat Kohli, the only sports star in the top five, paid ₹66 crore in taxes. Among female celebrities, Kareena Kapoor stood out, paying ₹20 crore, just missing a spot in the top 10.

Shah Rukh Khan’s success in 2023 was extraordinary. His Bollywood comeback in January with Pathaan broke records, earning over Rs 1000 crore worldwide. He followed it with Jawan, which grossed ₹1150 crore globally, further solidifying his position as the “King of Bollywood.” While his third release, Dunki, earned Rs 400 crore, it was enough to make 2023 one of the most profitable years of his career.

Tamil superstar Vijay also had a stellar year. His film The Greatest of All Time made over Rs 600 crore, and he reportedly earned over Rs 200 crore for the project, placing him firmly in the second spot among the top taxpayers.

The Fortune India list calculated these figures based on the advance tax payments made by the celebrities for the financial year 2023-24. This demonstrates how top stars in India contribute significantly to the nation’s economy through their tax payments, reflecting their remarkable success.

