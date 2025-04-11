In 1924, she proudly represented India at the Paris Olympics while competing in a sari, symbolising both cultural pride and strength.

The Tata family is one of the most reputed and powerful families in India. While today’s generation admires Ratan Tata for his philanthropic legacy and now recognises Noel Tata after Ratan Tata’s sad demise, few are aware of Lady Meherbai Tata’s remarkable contributions. Decades ago, when women were expected to remain behind closed doors, she emerged as a fearless voice for change. She actively advocated for women’s rights, education, and legal reforms, becoming one of the earliest champions of gender equality in India.

Apart from her social work, Meherbai made history as the first Indian woman to play tennis internationally. In 1924, she proudly represented India at the Paris Olympics while competing in a sari, symbolising both cultural pride and strength. She also worked to abolish child marriage and uplift women through education. Within the Tata family, she was respected for her leadership and vision, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire generations.

Who was Lady Meherbai Tata

Lady Meherbai Tata was born on October 10, 1879, in Bombay, now Mumbai. At the age of 18, she married Sir Dorabji Tata, the eldest son of Jamsetji Tata, the visionary founder of the Tata Group. Despite her young age, Meherbai rose above the traditional expectations of a wife and immersed herself in social causes aimed at uplifting women. She was among the first Indian women to speak out for voting rights and actively worked to end the purdah system, which restricted women’s freedom and visibility in society.

Her dedication to social reform was instrumental in shaping the landmark 1929 law that banned child marriage in India. Meherbai believed in building a society where women could live with dignity, freedom and purpose. She was not only a reformer but a visionary who inspired change.

One of the most moving chapters of her life came during a crisis at Tata Steel, then known as TISCO. In the early 1920s, the company was struggling due to a global economic downturn. At this critical moment, Meherbai chose to act. She made a personal sacrifice by mortgaging her treasured jewellery collection to raise funds. Among the items was the famous Jubilee Diamond, known to be nearly twice the size of the Kohinoor. Her act of courage helped Tata Steel regain its footing and continue its journey forward.

In 1924, Meherbai created history by becoming the first Indian woman to take part in the Olympic Games. She represented India in the mixed doubles tennis event at the Paris Olympics, playing in a traditional Parsi gara sari alongside her partner Mohammad Salim. Over the years, she won more than 60 international tennis tournaments, establishing herself as a trailblazer in Indian sports.

Lady Meherbai Tata passed away in 1931 at the age of 52 after a battle with leukemia. She died in a hospital in Wales. Though her life ended early, her contributions to society and the nation continue to inspire generations. She remains a symbol of courage, grace and unwavering commitment to progress.

