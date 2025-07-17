Meet India's fastest runner who broke 100m sprint record in just...; he is from small village in...

Animesh Kujur, India's fastest sprinter, is aiming to make history by qualifying for the World Athletics Championships in the 100m and 200m events.

"I will qualify for the World Athletics Championships, stop worrying!" said 22-year-old Animesh Kujur with a confident smile, poking fun at his coach Martin Owens during a virtual media chat from the Monaco Diamond League. If Kujur manages to qualify, he’ll become the first-ever Indian man to compete in the 100m and 200m sprints at the World Athletics Championships, a huge moment for Indian athletics. Born in Ghuitangar, a small village in rural Chhattisgarh, Kujur has already made history by becoming India’s fastest man, clocking 10.18 seconds in the 100m race, breaking the record previously held by Gurindervir Singh.

Making Strides on the Global Stage

At 6ft 2in, Kujur recently competed at the Monaco Diamond League in the U-23 200m event, the first Indian ever to do so. He ran an impressive 20.55 seconds and narrowly missed the podium by just 0.13 seconds, finishing behind South Africa’s Jack Naeem. Despite not setting a personal best, the performance was solid considering the headwind and race fatigue from back-to-back competitions in Europe.

Coach Martin Owens shared that Kujur isn’t driven by medals, but by self-improvement. “He learns from watching champions like Noah Lyles and Letsile Tebogo — from their routines to their sacrifices,” Owens said. “It’s not just running and training; it’s also about giving up treats, missing weddings, that’s what being a pro means.”

Kujur himself admitted he wasn’t fully happy with his Monaco race. His personal best remains 20.32, but with more training, he’s hopeful of qualifying for the World Championships, even if not directly, then through global rankings.

A Humble Beginning

Kujur’s journey is nothing short of inspiring. During the Covid-19 lockdown, he wasn’t even a serious sprinter. A former football player, he started running races near his village alongside army personnel. He eventually joined the Reliance Foundation High Performance Centre, where coach Owens spotted his raw talent. He won his first U-23 200m race and quickly rose through the ranks. Owens jokes about how they argue over who convinced whom to join. But what impressed Owens most was Kujur’s humility and care for others. “He was raw and stiff when he came to us, but we worked on his mobility. Now look at him,” Owens added proudly.

The Journey Ahead

To qualify directly for the World Championships, Animesh needs to run 100m in 10.00 seconds and 200m in 20.16. His coach believes the right race, weather, and preparation could help him or any of India’s top sprinters cross the mark. The Diamond League helped Kujur assess where he stands against top global talent. In fact, performance data showed that he matched young Australian star Gout Gout in certain segments of the race. Now, Kujur is training in Bochum, Germany, before returning to India for more competitions. Just a few days ago, he clocked 10.28 seconds at a meet in Luzern, finishing well ahead of fellow Indian sprinters.

A New Era for Indian Sprinting

India is finally dreaming big in sprinting. With names like Animesh Kujur leading the charge, the dream of an Indian breaking the 10-second barrier in the 100m doesn’t seem impossible anymore. When that moment comes, whether it’s Kujur or someone he inspires — it will mean more than just a record. It will mark India’s arrival on the world sprinting stage.