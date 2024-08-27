Meet India's richest cricketer with Rs 70000 crore net worth, much richer than Tendulkar, Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit combined

According to ESPN Cricinfo, Aryaman Birla played 9 matches and scored 414 runs in first-class cricket, including a century and a half-century. In List A cricket, he scored 36 runs in four matches.

We often talk about cricketers and their increasing wealth. Many people assume that Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Yuvraj Singh are some of the richest cricketers in the world. However, what if we tell you that there is one cricketer who is much wealthier than all of them combined? We are talking about none other than Aryaman Vikram Birla, son of billionaire industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla.

Aryaman Vikram Birla is a successful businessman but, he started his career as a cricketer. The scion of the Birla Group made his debut in the cricketing world with a Ranji Trophy debut for Madhya Pradesh in 2017-18. In the Indian Premier League (IPL), he was selected by the Rajasthan Royals in 2018. They paid Rs 30 lakh for the young cricketer.

However, despite having a promising career in cricket, in 2019, Aryaman Birla took a break from the sport for personal reasons.

Now, Aryaman Birla, born on July 9, 1997, is focused on the family business. This year, he and his sister Ananya Birla were inducted into the Grasim Industries, the flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group as directors. He also owns a special club named 'Jolly's' in Mumbai and also runs the 'The Pawstar Company' which is a special store for pets.

Aryaman Birla reportedly has a net worth of around Rs 70,000 crore which more than that of Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma combined.

The Birla Group is one of the leading and oldest industrial houses in the country and is led by Aryaman's father, Kumar Mangalam Birla.

