Meet India's richest cricketer with Rs 70000 crore net worth, much richer than Tendulkar, Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit combined

PM Modi speaks to President Putin, says exchanged perspectives on Russia-Ukraine conflict

BCCI announces India's squad for Women's T20 World Cup 2024

R Madhavan, Dia Mirza, Saif Ali Khan's cult classic Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein to re-release in theatres; how to watch

Zombie fish? 'Headless' fish casually swims in lake in viral video, internet is scared

How much does it cost to run for US President? The amount will leave you shocked, it is more than…

Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

R Madhavan, Dia Mirza, Saif Ali Khan's cult classic Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein to re-release in theatres; how to watch

Zombie fish? 'Headless' fish casually swims in lake in viral video, internet is scared

5 benefits of doing headstand

8 animals that can climb trees

Superfoods that reduce blood sugar levels

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा �इतने रुपए का भुगतान

Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

This star worked as laboratory assistant, became actor by chance, his wedding was called off; later emerged as India's..

What is type 1.5 diabetes? Here's all you need to know

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

R Madhavan, Dia Mirza, Saif Ali Khan's cult classic Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein to re-release in theatres; how to watch

This actor rejected Rajkummar Rao's role in Stree for film that bombed at box office, now regrets his decision, says...

Meet India's richest cricketer with Rs 70000 crore net worth, much richer than Tendulkar, Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit combined

According to ESPN Cricinfo, Aryaman Birla played 9 matches and scored 414 runs in first-class cricket, including a century and a half-century. In List A cricket, he scored 36 runs in four matches.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Aug 27, 2024, 02:50 PM IST

Meet India's richest cricketer with Rs 70000 crore net worth, much richer than Tendulkar, Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit combined
We often talk about cricketers and their increasing wealth. Many people assume that Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Yuvraj Singh are some of the richest cricketers in the world. However, what if we tell you that there is one cricketer who is much wealthier than all of them combined? We are talking about none other than Aryaman Vikram Birla, son of billionaire industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla. 

Aryaman Vikram Birla is a successful businessman but, he started his career as a cricketer. The scion of the Birla Group made his debut in the cricketing world with a Ranji Trophy debut for Madhya Pradesh in 2017-18. In the Indian Premier League (IPL), he was selected by the Rajasthan Royals in 2018. They paid Rs 30 lakh for the young cricketer. 

According to ESPN Cricinfo, Aryaman Birla played 9 matches and scored 414 runs in first-class cricket, including a century and a half-century. In List A cricket, he scored 36 runs in four matches.

However, despite having a promising career in cricket, in 2019, Aryaman Birla took a break from the sport for personal reasons. 

Now, Aryaman Birla, born on July 9, 1997, is focused on the family business. This year, he and his sister Ananya Birla were inducted into the Grasim Industries, the flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group as directors. He also owns a special club named 'Jolly's' in Mumbai and also runs the 'The Pawstar Company' which is a special store for pets.

Aryaman Birla reportedly has a net worth of around Rs 70,000 crore which more than that of Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma combined.

The Birla Group is one of the leading and oldest industrial houses in the country and is led by Aryaman's father, Kumar Mangalam Birla. 

READ | Meet actress who worked with SRK, Salman, Aamir, was bigger star than Kajol, Karisma, Juhi, career got ruined after..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
