Meet India cricketer, teammate of Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, disappeared after 2 ODIs, is now…

He was once on the cusp of stardom, sharing the field with some of India's greatest cricketing legends. Yet, in the blink of an eye, he vanished from the cricketing scene, his dreams of wearing the Indian jersey for longer crushed. Gyanendra Pandey, a promising all-rounder who made his debut in the same series as Virender Sehwag, now finds himself far removed from the limelight, working as a Public Relations agent at the State Bank of India (SBI).

Gyanendra Pandey’s cricketing career was a tale of talent and misfortune. Making his ODI debut in 1999, Pandey was a versatile cricketer, known for his consistent performances in domestic cricket. His exploits in the Duleep and Deodhar Trophies, where he played alongside and against the likes of Sehwag and Rathour, earned him a well-deserved call-up to the Indian team.

However, fate had other plans. Despite showing promise in his brief international stint, Pandey’s career was abruptly cut short after just two matches. His omission from the team left many questioning the decisions made by the selectors. Pandey himself believed that his sidelining was not purely due to his performance but was influenced by internal politics. In an interview with Crickit, he revealed how a former BCCI secretary’s dismissive attitude towards his selection may have sealed his fate.

"Mr. Lele should have considered my performances," Pandey recalled, expressing his dismay at how his career was derailed by what he felt were unjust decisions. The media, too, failed to tell his side of the story, further contributing to his fall from grace.

Today, Pandey leads a quiet life, working with SBI, where he and his colleagues occasionally face light-hearted jokes about the bank's operations. Despite the jokes, Pandey has come to terms with his past, though the sting of being defamed and forgotten lingers on.