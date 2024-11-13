Just days before Rehman’s video leak, Malik also faced the public release of her private videos, resulting in a wave of criticism and online harassment.

Imsha Rehman, a popular Pakistani TikTok star, recently deactivated her social media accounts following the leak of her private videos. The explicit footage, which reportedly showed her in a compromising position with a friend, quickly spread across various platforms, including WhatsApp, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter). The leak sparked intense backlash, leading Rehman to step away from the spotlight.

Before deactivating her accounts, Rehman addressed the public’s overwhelming response. In a brief statement, she revealed the emotional toll the incident had taken on her, expressing that the scrutiny had become difficult to handle. “The backlash has been overwhelming,” she said, acknowledging the pressure of maintaining a public profile during such a crisis.

This incident follows closely on the heels of a similar situation involving fellow TikTok influencer Minahil Malik. Just days before Rehman’s video leak, Malik also faced the public release of her private videos, resulting in a wave of criticism and online harassment. Malik, like Rehman, deactivated her social media accounts after addressing her followers with a heartfelt message, saying, “It’s hard to say goodbye. No fights. Spread love. I’m leaving. I will miss you.”

These back-to-back incidents have raised concerns about the privacy of influencers in the digital age. Both Rehman and Malik’s experiences highlight the risks of being a public figure in an environment where personal content can easily be shared and misused. The events have sparked a wider conversation on the need for better data privacy protections and greater compassion in online communities.