Meet IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, Virat Kohli, Aamir Khan's trusted nutritionist, helped Anushka during pregnancy, charges..

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Baden Bower's PR Services drive EB1A visa success through high-impact publications

Vada Pav vendor claims to earn Rs 2.8 lakh monthly, social media says time to switch careers; watch

A sweet revenge: BJP orders 1 kg 'Jalebi' for Rahul Gandhi, Congress workers after mega Haryana win

Influencer PERFECTLY copies Deepika Padukone's Singham Again accent, video goes viral

'Fate like Gaza': Israeli PM Netanyahu issues dire warning to Lebanon as Hezbollah continues firing

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Baden Bower's PR Services drive EB1A visa success through high-impact publications

Baden Bower's PR Services drive EB1A visa success through high-impact publications

Vada Pav vendor claims to earn Rs 2.8 lakh monthly, social media says time to switch careers; watch

Vada Pav vendor claims to earn Rs 2.8 lakh monthly, social media says time to switch careers; watch

A sweet revenge: BJP orders 1 kg 'Jalebi' for Rahul Gandhi, Congress workers after mega Haryana win

A sweet revenge: BJP orders 1 kg 'Jalebi' for Rahul Gandhi, Congress workers after mega Haryana win

Varun Chakaravarthy's top 5 performances of all time

Varun Chakaravarthy's top 5 performances of all time

8 high-fiber foods to improve digestion naturally

8 high-fiber foods to improve digestion naturally

Add these 7 superfoods to your daily diet to lower uric acid levels

Add these 7 superfoods to your daily diet to lower uric acid levels

महिला टीचर ने की अश्लीलता की हदें पार, 11 साल के बच्चे को भेजे गंदे मैसेज और वीडियो

महिला टीचर ने की अश्लीलता की हदें पार, 11 साल के बच्चे को भेजे गंदे मैसेज और वीडियो

मंडप में दुल्हन कर रही थी इंतजार, दूल्हा Laptop पर... सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुई तस्वीर

मंडप में दुल्हन कर रही थी इंतजार, दूल्हा Laptop पर... सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुई तस्वीर

Haryana Chunav के नतीजों के बीच छाई 'गोहाना की जलेबी', �लोग बोले- स्वाद चखा दे...

Haryana Chunav के नतीजों के बीच छाई 'गोहाना की जलेबी', लोग बोले- स्वाद चखा दे...

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 18 final contestants list: Does Vivian Dsena have advantage over others?

Bigg Boss 18 final contestants list: Does Vivian Dsena have advantage over others?

Who is Yati Narsinghanand, controversial Hindu sheer booked over 'Prophet hate speech'?

Who is Yati Narsinghanand, controversial Hindu sheer booked over 'Prophet hate speech'?

IAS vs PCS: Salary, benefits and power in India

IAS vs PCS: Salary, benefits and power in India

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Influencer PERFECTLY copies Deepika Padukone's Singham Again accent, video goes viral

Influencer PERFECTLY copies Deepika Padukone's Singham Again accent, video goes viral

Bigg Boss 18 final contestants list: Does Vivian Dsena have advantage over others?

Bigg Boss 18 final contestants list: Does Vivian Dsena have advantage over others?

Rajinikanth REVEALS Amitabh Bachchan left everything at career’s peak, lived alone for 2 years in THIS country

Rajinikanth REVEALS Amitabh Bachchan left everything at career’s peak, lived alone for 2 years in THIS country

HomeViral

Viral

Meet IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, Virat Kohli, Aamir Khan's trusted nutritionist, helped Anushka during pregnancy, charges..

Ryan Fernando is an award-winning celebrity sports nutritionist whose clients include two-time Olympics medalist wrestler Sushil Kumar, cricketers Robin Uthappa, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, and Harbhajan Singh. His clients also include celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Oct 09, 2024, 09:54 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, Virat Kohli, Aamir Khan's trusted nutritionist, helped Anushka during pregnancy, charges..
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are well-known for their dedication to health and wellness. The power couple of both Bollywood and the cricketing world have never shied away from making exercise and nutrition a priority in their life. One of the people who has helped Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma maintain their fitness is Ryan Fernando, a celebrity nutritionist, who has spent 20 years of his life trying to understand the science of food. During the pandemic, Ryan Fernando was the one who not only helped Virat Kohli maintain his fitness with a vegetarian diet plan but also made a thorough nutrition plan for Anushka Sharma during her pregnancy. In 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit India, Anushka Sharma was pregnant with her and Virat Kohli's first child Vamika Kohli.  

Ryan Fernando, while speaking to celebrity fitness expert Yasmin Karachiwala, on his YouTube channel recalled what Virat Kohli told him. He said, "Virat contacted me around the pandemic time. They were in isolation, and he wanted to elevate his nutrition game. We worked together for several months on his diet."

He further said, "During this journey, Virat learned that I have a team of medical dietitians. Since they were expecting their first child, he asked if we could develop a nutrition plan for Anushka. He wanted me to handle her trimester nutrition plans, which we did very successfully."

Not only Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, but Ryan Fernando also helped Aamir Khan attain his dream body before he played the role of Indian wrestler Mahaveer Phogat in Dangal. 

Let us tell you that Ryan Fernando is an award-winning celebrity sports nutritionist whose clients include two-time Olympics medalist wrestler Sushil Kumar, cricketers Robin Uthappa, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, and Harbhajan Singh. His clients also include celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, and Fardeen Khan.

Ryan Fernando is the co-founder of Qua Nutrition and aims to help his clients modify their diets in such a way that they better their health more permanently. Ryan Fernando, with the help of nutrigenomics- the scientific study of the interaction of nutrition and genies, helps clients make permanent changes to their health without the pressure of dieting. 

Ryan Fernando has two Masters degrees, Food Biotechnology from the University of Strathclyde in Scotland and Clinical Biochemistry from the Goa Medical College. He is also a certified Performance Nutrition Expert.

In addition to being a Nutritionist, Ryan Fernando is an alumnus of the prestigious IIM Ahmedabad. 

As per various reports, for a 6-month nutrition plan, Ryan Fernando charges Rs 177000 and for a 12-month nutrition plan, he charges Rs 295000. Ryan Fernando charges over Rs 20000 for 1 genetic test in addition to this nutrition fee. 

Ryan Fernando's diet plan for sportsmen is more rigorous. The annual plan costs Rs 250000. 

READ | Madhuri Dixit’s 'twin', rejected SRK's superhit film, fell in love with married cricketer, suddenly quit acting after..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet boy, Kashmiri teen who used to sell naan cracked NEET with 650 marks, he is…

Meet boy, Kashmiri teen who used to sell naan cracked NEET with 650 marks, he is…

Good news for pet lovers! Uber launches special service, to start with...

Good news for pet lovers! Uber launches special service, to start with...

Meet Shah Rukh, Salman's co-star, refused to play Arjuna in Mahabharat; BR Chopra threw him out, then requested him to..

Meet Shah Rukh, Salman's co-star, refused to play Arjuna in Mahabharat; BR Chopra threw him out, then requested him to..

Watch: Rakhi Sawant throws chair, walks out of live show after verbal spat with comedian Maheep Singh

Watch: Rakhi Sawant throws chair, walks out of live show after verbal spat with comedian Maheep Singh

Suryakumar Yadav-led India equal Pakistan’s world record with crushing win over Bangladesh in 1st T20I

Suryakumar Yadav-led India equal Pakistan’s world record with crushing win over Bangladesh in 1st T20I

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bigg Boss 18 final contestants list: Does Vivian Dsena have advantage over others?

Bigg Boss 18 final contestants list: Does Vivian Dsena have advantage over others?

Who is Yati Narsinghanand, controversial Hindu sheer booked over 'Prophet hate speech'?

Who is Yati Narsinghanand, controversial Hindu sheer booked over 'Prophet hate speech'?

IAS vs PCS: Salary, benefits and power in India

IAS vs PCS: Salary, benefits and power in India

7 controversies of Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal

7 controversies of Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal

5 stunning images of moon shared by NASA

5 stunning images of moon shared by NASA

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement