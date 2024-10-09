Meet IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, Virat Kohli, Aamir Khan's trusted nutritionist, helped Anushka during pregnancy, charges..

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are well-known for their dedication to health and wellness. The power couple of both Bollywood and the cricketing world have never shied away from making exercise and nutrition a priority in their life. One of the people who has helped Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma maintain their fitness is Ryan Fernando, a celebrity nutritionist, who has spent 20 years of his life trying to understand the science of food. During the pandemic, Ryan Fernando was the one who not only helped Virat Kohli maintain his fitness with a vegetarian diet plan but also made a thorough nutrition plan for Anushka Sharma during her pregnancy. In 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit India, Anushka Sharma was pregnant with her and Virat Kohli's first child Vamika Kohli.

Ryan Fernando, while speaking to celebrity fitness expert Yasmin Karachiwala, on his YouTube channel recalled what Virat Kohli told him. He said, "Virat contacted me around the pandemic time. They were in isolation, and he wanted to elevate his nutrition game. We worked together for several months on his diet."

He further said, "During this journey, Virat learned that I have a team of medical dietitians. Since they were expecting their first child, he asked if we could develop a nutrition plan for Anushka. He wanted me to handle her trimester nutrition plans, which we did very successfully."

Not only Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, but Ryan Fernando also helped Aamir Khan attain his dream body before he played the role of Indian wrestler Mahaveer Phogat in Dangal.

Let us tell you that Ryan Fernando is an award-winning celebrity sports nutritionist whose clients include two-time Olympics medalist wrestler Sushil Kumar, cricketers Robin Uthappa, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, and Harbhajan Singh. His clients also include celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, and Fardeen Khan.

Ryan Fernando is the co-founder of Qua Nutrition and aims to help his clients modify their diets in such a way that they better their health more permanently. Ryan Fernando, with the help of nutrigenomics- the scientific study of the interaction of nutrition and genies, helps clients make permanent changes to their health without the pressure of dieting.

Ryan Fernando has two Masters degrees, Food Biotechnology from the University of Strathclyde in Scotland and Clinical Biochemistry from the Goa Medical College. He is also a certified Performance Nutrition Expert.

In addition to being a Nutritionist, Ryan Fernando is an alumnus of the prestigious IIM Ahmedabad.

As per various reports, for a 6-month nutrition plan, Ryan Fernando charges Rs 177000 and for a 12-month nutrition plan, he charges Rs 295000. Ryan Fernando charges over Rs 20000 for 1 genetic test in addition to this nutrition fee.

Ryan Fernando's diet plan for sportsmen is more rigorous. The annual plan costs Rs 250000.

