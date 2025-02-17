Srutanjay is the son of Krishnamurthy Narayanan, popularly known as Chinni Jayanth, who has worked as an actor and director in Tamil cinema. He has also appeared in some Telugu and Kannada movies. He is best known for his comedic roles in 1980s films starring superstar Rajinikanth.

It’s rare to see the children of film actors pursuing a different line of work. And even rarer to see an actor’s child choosing civil service as their profession. But Srutanjay Narayanan is one fine example who didn’t adhere to these norms.

Even though Srutanjay had been interested in theatre plays since childhood, he chose acting as a medium of personal expression and did not pursue it professionally.

After completing his schooling, Srutanjay attained a Bachelor's degree from the College of Engineering, Guindy. He went on to complete his Master's degree from Ashoka University in Sonipat near Delhi.

After his Master’s, Srutanjay got a lucrative job at a startup. There, he worked the night shift and studied four to five hours every day to prepare for the UPSC Civil Services examination. In days leading up to tests, he even studied for 10-12 hours. All this hard work and dedication helped Srutanjay crack the UPSC exam in his second attempt and achieve an All India Rank (AIR) of 75. He was then posted as a Sub-Collector in Tamil Nadu's Trippur district.

He currently serves as the Additional Collector (Development) of Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu, according to his Instagram profile.

In an earlier interview, Srutanjay had shared his insights about the UPSC exam. “The UPSC system is a long process,” he said. “Having mentors you can reach out to is always beneficial.”