Meet IAS Simi Kiran, who cracked IIT and UPSC in same year, she was inspired by...

IAS Simi Kiran, who is an IIT Bombay Alumna, cracked the UPSC exam 2019 with a commendable All India Rank (AIR) 51.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 14, 2024, 07:59 AM IST

IAS Officer Simi Kiran, a resident of Odisha, fulfilled her dream to serve the country by cracking the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam 2019 with an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 51. She also cleared her IIT exam in the same year. 

Interestingly, when Simi Kiran was pursuing her graduation from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, she got an opportunity to teach slum children. Having witnessed their plight, she made up her mind to serve them sincerely. In order to do so, it was the best decision to prepare for the UPSC and join civil services. 

Who is Simi Kiran?

Simi Karan, a native of Odisha, was raised in a middle-class family. She did her schooling done in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh. Her father was an employee of Bhilai Steel Plant, while her mother was a teacher.

Simi was a brilliant student since childhood. She decided to pursue engineering after her intermediate. She took admission in IIT Bombay for securing a degree in Electrical Engineering. 

However, she later changed her mind owing to her passion to serve the countrymen. It happened when she got an opportunity to teach slum children. From there, she decided to go for UPSC in order to do something for them. 

Simi's journey to UPSC 

Having made up her mind, Simi put her shoulders to the wheel to join civil services. For this, she used to watch interviews of UPSC toppers, while carefully observing their strategies and preparation techniques. She went through the UPSC syllabus on the internet and started collecting study materials accordingly. 

She then decided to kickstart her preparations, despite a limited number of books. She divided her syllabus into small portions so as to make it easy for studying. After she completed her syallabus, she also revised it. 

Simi's tireless efforts and hard work paid off as she secured an AIR 51 in the UPSC exam 2019 at a very young age of 23, which further gave wings to her dreams. 

Simi is also keen on sports and dance. Presently, she is posted as Assistant Secretary in Delhi. 

 

