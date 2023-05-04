Meet IAS Pari Bishnoi, Haryana’s youngest MLA Bhavya Bishnoi's would-be wife

screengrab

New Delhi: Bhavya Bishnoi, Haryana's youngest Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), got engaged to IAS officer Pari Bishnoi on Tuesday at a ceremony in Rajasthan's Bikaner. Bhavya Bishnoi, 30, is the grandson of Haryana's former chief minister Bhajan Lal and the son of BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi. The ceremony took place at a resort in Bikaner's Mukam district.

Glimpses from engagement ceremony:



Who is IAS officer Pari Bishnoi

IAS Pari Bishnoi was born and raised in Rajashtan's Bikaner district's Kakra village. Sushila Bishnoi, Pari Bishnoi's mother, is reportedly a GRP police officer. Maniram Bishnoi, IAS Pari's father, is a practising advocate.

She attended St. Mary's Convent School in Ajmer for her education. She proceeded to Delhi to finish her undergraduate degree at the University of Delhi's Indraprastha College for Women.

She moved to Ajmer after graduating to pursue her master's degree in political science at MDS University in Ajmer. She also passed the NET-JRF exam. According to reports, she had three attempts to pass the UPSC exam and received an All India Rank of 30.

Her mother stated in an interview that her daughter stopped using social media while studying for the UPSC test. She also did not use her phone while studying for the UPSC exam to become an IAS officer. Mother claimed to have lived the life of a monk while studying for the UPSC exam.

IAS has a large Instagram following

IAS 2020 batch Pari Bishnoi has a verified Instagram account with 128kfollowers. On Instagram, she discusses a wide range of topics, from climate change to citizen issues. She is currently posted in Gangtok, Sikkim.

.

About Bhavya Bishnoi

Bhavya was elected as the first BJP MLA from Adampur in a byelection last year. Kuldeep Bishnoi, who left the Congress to join the BJP and vacated his seat, forced the byelection. Bhavya Bishnoi previously ran as a Congress candidate in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Hisar, but was defeated by BJP candidate Brijendra Singh.