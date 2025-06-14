Athar Aamir, hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, is a renowned officer who made headlines after bagging an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 2 in UPSC civil service exam 2015. His achievement bought him widespread recognition, especially in his home region Jammu and Kashmir.

Athar Aamir, hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, is a renowned officer who made headlines after bagging an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 2 in UPSC civil service exam 2015. His achievement bought him widespread recognition, especially in his home region Jammu and Kashmir.

Beyond his personal achievements, his personal life also became a subject to huge media attention after he married UPSC 2015 topper Tina Dabi in 2018. Athar and Tina developed friendship during their training which later blossomed into love. Their unique bond and shared journey attracted public interest. The duo tied the knot in 2018 but later parted ways in 2021.

Athar Aamir later found love with Dr Mehreen Qazi, a doctor and internet personality. Their engagement and subsequent marriage captured significant attention.

Who is Mehreen Qazi?

Mehreen Qazi doesn't belong to Bollywood fraternity but her impeccable fashion sense and personality are enough to make heads turn. Much like her husband Athar, Dr Mehreen has carved a niche for herself. Born in Kashmir, she is a qualified doctor having an impressive academic background.

She holds a Master’s degree in Medicine and a Postgraduate Diploma in Clinical Cosmetology from the UK. In addition, Mehreen has also completed a fellowship in Aesthetic Medicine in Denmark.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she holds a postgraduate diploma in Obstetrics & Gynaecology from Queen Mary University of London and an MD degree from Ambedkar University, Delhi. Dr Mehreen has also worked as a scientist officer at the Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute, Delhi.

Interestingly, Dr Mehreen also possesses a UK license and board certification in Internal Medicine.

Personal life

Athar Aamir and Dr Mehreen Qazi announced their engagement in 2022. Later in 2024, the couple welcomed a baby boy named Ehaan. Athar did not have any children during his first marriage with Tina Dabi. Meanwhile, Tina Dabi is also married to IAS officer Dr. Pradeep Gawande.