While clearing UPSC Civil Service Examination (CSE) is a dream to millions, it requires relentless efforts and dedication. IAS Shweta Agarwal is one such example who cracked the UPSC exam thrice and fulfilled her dream to secure the most prestigious post in the country.

IAS Shweta Agarwal, the daughter of a grocery shopkeeper, is an inspiration to those who aspire to chase their dreams, despite adversities and odds. Her triumphant journey saw her conquer her dreams not once, but thrice. Let's get to know more about her background and journey.

Who is Shweta Agarwal?

Shweta Agarwal, a native of Hooghly, West Bengal, is the first one to secure an academic degree in her family. While it is unfortunate that her birth sparked a wave of disappointment in her family, she emerged as the one to illuminate its name in society.

Her father owned a grocery shop and worked hard day and night to make ends meet. His determination to provide best education to his daughter clashed with the family norms.

With her father's consistent support, Shweta Agarwal pursued her schooling from Joseph’s Convent Bandel School and then completed her graduation degree in Economics from St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata.

Shweta succeeded in UPSC thrice

Shweta Agarwal aced the examination thrice. In her first attempt, she clinched an All India Rank (AIR) 497 and was given IRS service. However, determined to opt for IAS, she started preparing for the exam again. In the second attempt, she secured AIR 141 but couldn't secure an IAS post.

Finally, she achieved an impressive AIR 19 in UPSC CSE 2016, fulfilling her dream to become an IAS officer.