The Yamuna Authority has entrusted IAS Shruti with the administrative tasks and development work.

There have been some administrative changes in the Yamuna authority, as CEO Arunvir Singh took a long leave owing to personal reasons.

Meanwhile, the authority has entrusted IAS Shruti with the administrative tasks and development work. She has been posted as the CEO in the Yamuna authority. Let's get to know her more.

Who is IAS Shruti?

Shruti is an IAS officer belonging to the 2011 batch. Previously, she served as the SEO in Noida Authority. She has also worked as the District Magistrate (DM) of Fatehpur and Balrampur districts. Given her wide experience in the administrative field, she is supposed to bring her expertise and acumen to the development work of the Yamuna authority.

IAS Shruti will now supervise the ongoing Noida International Airport project, the world's largest film city, and other significant tasks under the Yamuna authority.