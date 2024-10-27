Let us tell you about a heartfelt story of IAS Anu Kumari, mother of a child, who did not give up on her dream to serve the country by cracking UPSC

Cracking UPSC CSE, one of the most prestigious exams in the country, is a dream to millions. However, there are only a few aspirants who clear the examination and go on to pursue their dreams of becoming an IAS, IPS, IFS, or IRS Officers.

Let us tell you about a heartfelt story of IAS Anu Kumari, mother of a child, who did not give up on her dream to serve the country by cracking UPSC. Kumari appeared for the UPSC exam in 2017 and secured an All India Rank (AIR) 2.

Who is Anu Kumari?

Hailing from Sonipat, Haryana, IAS Officer Anu Kumari graduated with BSc (Hons) in Physics from Delhi University, one of the most renowned universities in the country. She went on to pursue an MBA (Finance and Marketing) from IMT, Nagpur.

Having pursued an MBA, Kumari easily secured a high-paying job in an IT company. However, it was her chilhood dream of pursuing UPSC, that kept echoing in her mind. "My job was good, but there was no internal satisfaction. It all became so mechanical that at one point I could not take it anymore,” she was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Journey to UPSC

In 2012, Anu Kumari got married and moved to Gurgaon. A few years after marriage, she embraced motherhood after giving birth to a son. She, however, decided to chase her aspirations. In order to prepare for the UPSC, she sent her son to her mother's house and stayed away from him for nearly two years.

It was in 2016 when Kumari first appeared for the exam. Unfortunately, she couldn't succeed by merely one mark. Driven by her never-say-die attitute, she thought of giving it another shot. Again in 2017, she took the Civil Service Examination and secured an AIR 2. At present, she is serving as the District Collector of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.