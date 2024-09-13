Meet IAS Mohammad Ali Shibab, who lived in orphanage 10 years, worked as a clerk, and cracked UPSC at a young age of...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

14 including six children killed as 'mysterious fever' grips Gujarat, govt deploys medical teams to affected areas

Shah Rukh Khan makes late night visit to meet Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s baby girl, fans say ‘godfather is here'

Ex-cricketer names successors of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, it's not Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul

Meet man, son of juice seller, grew up with limited resources, led carefree life, then cracked NEET in 3rd attempt...

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio to get tough competition from BSNL as Union Minister announces launch of this service on...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
14 including six children killed as 'mysterious fever' grips Gujarat, govt deploys medical teams to affected areas

14 including six children killed as 'mysterious fever' grips Gujarat, govt deploys medical teams to affected areas

Shah Rukh Khan makes late night visit to meet Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s baby girl, fans say ‘godfather is here'

Shah Rukh Khan makes late night visit to meet Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s baby girl, fans say ‘godfather is here'

Ex-cricketer names successors of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, it's not Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul

Ex-cricketer names successors of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, it's not Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul

Seven stunning images of the moon captured by NASA 

Seven stunning images of the moon captured by NASA 

9 must-watch Malayalam crime thrillers

9 must-watch Malayalam crime thrillers

8 best films of Hansal Mehta

8 best films of Hansal Mehta

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

'क्लास में सोया नहीं था, बस सोच रहा था' कोर्ट ने मानी टीचर की दलील, दिला दिए 2 करोड़ रुपये

'क्लास में सोया नहीं था, बस सोच रहा था' कोर्ट ने मानी टीचर की दलील, दिला दिए 2 करोड़ रुपये

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Malaika Arora Father Death: Anil Mehta's Final Words To His Daughter Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora Father Death: Anil Mehta's Final Words To His Daughter Malaika Arora

Chandigarh Blast: Grenade Explosion In Sector 10; Auto Driver Arrested, Investigation Ongoing

Chandigarh Blast: Grenade Explosion In Sector 10; Auto Driver Arrested, Investigation Ongoing

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

Shah Rukh Khan makes late night visit to meet Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s baby girl, fans say ‘godfather is here'

Shah Rukh Khan makes late night visit to meet Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s baby girl, fans say ‘godfather is here'

This 1999 National Award winning film became a superhit, had a superstar, actress was scared to work on it because..

This 1999 National Award winning film became a superhit, had a superstar, actress was scared to work on it because..

Viraj Ghelani says working in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan was his 'worst experience': 'The work culture was...'

Viraj Ghelani says working in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan was his 'worst experience': 'The work culture was...'

HomeViral

Viral

Meet IAS Mohammad Ali Shibab, who lived in orphanage 10 years, worked as a clerk, and cracked UPSC at a young age of...

IAS Mohammad Ali Shibab's journey, from spending 10 years in an orphanage to cracking UPSC, serves as an incredible example of hard work and passion.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 13, 2024, 07:32 AM IST

Meet IAS Mohammad Ali Shibab, who lived in orphanage 10 years, worked as a clerk, and cracked UPSC at a young age of...
IAS Mohammad Ali Shibab
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

IAS Mohammad Ali Shibab's journey, from spending 10 years in an orphanage to assuming charge as India's top official, is unexpectedly inspiring. His journey is truly an inspiration to anyone who aspires to achieve somethings despite the odds. 

IAS Mohammad Ali Shibab, a native of Kerala's Malappuram district, as born into an extremely underprivileged household that was constantly facing financial difficulties. At a very young age, he had to work alongside his father and sell bamboo baskets in order to earn additional income for the family. 

However, tragedy gripped his family after his father passed away in 1991 after a prolonged sickness. 

Shibab's mother, Fatima, was left alone along with her four other kids whom she had to look after. The financial crisis prompted her to send three of her children -- including Shibab and two other daughters -- to orphanage, where he spent the following 10 years of life. During this period, he bagan reading and studying. 

Cracked 21 government examinations

Mohammad Ali Shibab has cracked 21 government examinations including the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), which is a dream to millions. In order to opt for higher studies, he required financial stability for which he began preparing for  the government office exam and was able to crack exams for 21 different government authorities. 

He has served as a peon in Forest Department, a Prison Warden, and a Railway Ticket Examiner. 

Shibab initially took the UPSC exam when he was 25 years old. In two of his attempts in the beginning, he struggled hard but failed. However, the failures did not stop him from toiling hard for his dreams. 

Shibab cracked UPSC in 2011

Finally, the moment came in 2011 for Mohammad Ali Shibab when he succeeded in the examination by achieving an All India Rank of 226. With the help of a faculty of a Civil Service training institute in Kerala, Shibab sailed through all the challenges that came his way, determined to serve people like him. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Malaika Arora’s father’s surname sparks curiosity among fans, real reason why he used Mehta, not Arora

Malaika Arora’s father’s surname sparks curiosity among fans, real reason why he used Mehta, not Arora

Salman Khan spotted wearing one of the most expensive watches in the world, it costs Rs...

Salman Khan spotted wearing one of the most expensive watches in the world, it costs Rs...

Delhi excise policy case: SC to deliver verdict on CM Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea today

Delhi excise policy case: SC to deliver verdict on CM Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea today

Married colleagues fired for kissing at work place, file case against office, then...

Married colleagues fired for kissing at work place, file case against office, then...

Ayushman Bharat health coverage scheme extended for senior citizens aged 70 and above; here's how can apply online

Ayushman Bharat health coverage scheme extended for senior citizens aged 70 and above; here's how can apply online

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Rishi Kapoor's heroine who became star with hit debut, quit films after continuous flops; left India to live in...

Meet Rishi Kapoor's heroine who became star with hit debut, quit films after continuous flops; left India to live in...

India's most successful star kid gave blockbusters at 25, bigger than superstar dad; not Ranbir, Hrithik, Salman, Alia

India's most successful star kid gave blockbusters at 25, bigger than superstar dad; not Ranbir, Hrithik, Salman, Alia

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement