Meet IAS Mohammad Ali Shibab, who lived in orphanage 10 years, worked as a clerk, and cracked UPSC at a young age of...

IAS Mohammad Ali Shibab's journey, from spending 10 years in an orphanage to assuming charge as India's top official, is unexpectedly inspiring. His journey is truly an inspiration to anyone who aspires to achieve somethings despite the odds.

IAS Mohammad Ali Shibab, a native of Kerala's Malappuram district, as born into an extremely underprivileged household that was constantly facing financial difficulties. At a very young age, he had to work alongside his father and sell bamboo baskets in order to earn additional income for the family.

However, tragedy gripped his family after his father passed away in 1991 after a prolonged sickness.

Shibab's mother, Fatima, was left alone along with her four other kids whom she had to look after. The financial crisis prompted her to send three of her children -- including Shibab and two other daughters -- to orphanage, where he spent the following 10 years of life. During this period, he bagan reading and studying.

Cracked 21 government examinations

Mohammad Ali Shibab has cracked 21 government examinations including the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), which is a dream to millions. In order to opt for higher studies, he required financial stability for which he began preparing for the government office exam and was able to crack exams for 21 different government authorities.

He has served as a peon in Forest Department, a Prison Warden, and a Railway Ticket Examiner.

Shibab initially took the UPSC exam when he was 25 years old. In two of his attempts in the beginning, he struggled hard but failed. However, the failures did not stop him from toiling hard for his dreams.

Shibab cracked UPSC in 2011

Finally, the moment came in 2011 for Mohammad Ali Shibab when he succeeded in the examination by achieving an All India Rank of 226. With the help of a faculty of a Civil Service training institute in Kerala, Shibab sailed through all the challenges that came his way, determined to serve people like him.