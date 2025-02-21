IAS Tushar Singla and IPS Navjot Simi's love story began as a friendship, leading to a simple Valentine’s Day office wedding, inspiring many with their commitment to love and civil service.

In a country known for extravagant “Big Fat Indian Weddings,” some IAS and IPS officers have chosen a different path—embracing simplicity. Their minimalistic weddings, often held in courtrooms or offices, have gained widespread attention, showcasing a shift from traditional grand celebrations to meaningful, intimate unions. Among these inspiring stories is that of IPS officer Navjot Simi and IAS officer Tushar Singla, a couple whose love story and wedding have captivated social media users.

IPS Navjot Simi and IAS Tushar Singla have become internet sensations, frequently sharing glimpses of their life, from stunning wedding pictures to foreign trips and cherished family moments. Their journey from acquaintances to life partners reflects a deep bond built on mutual respect and shared goals.

How Their Love Story Began

As per a News18 Hindi report, IAS Tushar Singla first learned about Navjot Simi when she was selected for the IPS. Initially, their interactions were casual, but over time, a strong friendship developed, which eventually turned into love. The couple’s first meeting reportedly took place at a restaurant in Patna, Bihar. During a dinner conversation, between soup and the main course, they decided to spend their lives together, realizing their shared understanding of responsibilities as civil servants.

A Simple Yet Memorable Wedding

Despite their busy schedules, the couple struggled to find time for a grand wedding. However, on February 14, 2020, Valentine’s Day, Navjot Simi traveled to West Bengal to meet Tushar Singla at his office. In the presence of a few close friends, they registered their marriage at the groom’s office, making it an intimate yet significant ceremony. Later, they also held a simple temple wedding to seek blessings. Navjot Simi later shared their wedding pictures on social media, which quickly went viral, receiving appreciation for their simple yet meaningful approach.

Their Journey to Becoming Civil Servants

IPS Navjot Simi, originally from Gurdaspur, Punjab, was a dentist before joining the civil services. She completed her BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) from Baba Jaswant Singh Dental College and Hospital and Research Center. However, despite a career in dentistry, she felt unfulfilled and decided to pursue the UPSC Civil Services Exam. Her first attempt in 2016 was unsuccessful, but she did not give up. In 2017, she cleared the exam with an All India Rank (AIR) of 735, securing a place in the Indian Police Service (IPS) under the Bihar cadre. After her maternity leave, she is now awaiting her next posting.

IAS Tushar Singla, originally from Barnala, Punjab, has an impressive academic background. He completed his B.Tech from IIT Delhi and cracked the UPSC exam in 2014, securing an AIR 86. He became an IAS officer in 2015 after completing his training and was initially posted under the West Bengal cadre. However, after his marriage to Navjot Simi, he transferred to the Bihar cadre to be with his wife.

Their love story, commitment to public service, and choice of a simple yet beautiful wedding have inspired many. As they continue their journey, balancing personal life and their roles as civil servants, they remain role models for young aspirants and couples alike.