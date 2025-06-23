Civil servants couple IPS Navjot Simi and IAS Tushar Singla have an interesting story about how they organised their wedding as they had a love story that captivated many netizens.

Unique wedding of civil servants

Civil servants couple IPS Navjot Simi and IAS Tushar Singla have an interesting story about how they organised their wedding as they had a love story that captivated many netizens. Tushar is a senior to Navjot, and they did not meet officially or formally. When Tushar Singla became aware of Navjot, who hails from Punjab’s Gurdaspur, has been selected for IPS, he thought of casually meeting and getting to know her.

How IAS-IPS officers’ love story began

The two kept on meeting and became friends and later dated for a year before deciding to tie the knot in 2020. What makes their wedding special is that they tied the knot on February 14, on Valentine’s Day at Tushar’s office. Their first meeting was also very interesting as the two met at a restaurant in Patna. While dining there, the two decided to start their lives together. They also became comfortable with each other as the two knew the situations and responsibilities of their professions very well. The couple has a son named Meeran who was born in 2023.

Who are IPS Navjot Simi and IAS Tushar Singla?

Navjot Simi was a dentist before she started her administrative career. Though her career as a dentist was flourishing, she had a different dream, that of becoming a civil servant, and so she started preparing for the UPSC exam. She cracked the UPSC exam in her first attempt and chose to become an IPS officer.

Tushar Singla secured 86th rank in the UPSC exam and is an IIT alumnus. IAS Tushar Singla is serving as District Magistrate in the Begusarai district of Bihar and IPS Navjot Simi is also serving as an IPS officer in Begusarai.