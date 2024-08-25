Meet IAS couple who spent Rs 500 on their wedding, returned back to work in 48 hours after wedding, they are posted in..

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Harsh Chhaya on glorification of grey character, criticism on Undekhi, Animal: 'Morality ko apne sar par..' | Exclusive

Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle shelved? Jio Cinema deletes announcement clip; director Ahmed Khan says...

‘Bal buddhi’: Kiren Rijiju's slams Rahul Gandhi for 'no dalit, tribal, OBC in Miss India list' comment

Watch: Brave rescuer saves massive cobra from kitchen, video goes viral

Malayalam actor Siddique resigns as AMMA general secretary after Revathy Sampath accuses him of sexual assault

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: Nature's heavyweights face off as elephant outsmarts charging rhino, watch

Viral video: Nature's heavyweights face off as elephant outsmarts charging rhino, watch

Meet man, son of a camel-cart puller, secured 12 government jobs in 6 years including UPSC, he is now...

Meet man, son of a camel-cart puller, secured 12 government jobs in 6 years including UPSC, he is now...

Munjya OTT release: After TV premiere, Sharvari, Abhay Verma's sleeper hit streams online, here's where you can watch

Munjya OTT release: After TV premiere, Sharvari, Abhay Verma's sleeper hit streams online, here's where you can watch

8 carnivorous plants that can eat animal

8 carnivorous plants that can eat animal

8 animals that eat plants

8 animals that eat plants

8 animals that use poison to protect themselves

8 animals that use poison to protect themselves

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ultraviolette F77 to ​​Tork Kratos R: Top 6 electric bikes in India

Ultraviolette F77 to ​​Tork Kratos R: Top 6 electric bikes in India

Meet actor who earned Rs 50 for debut role, was unemployed for 8 years, one TV show changed life, now he owns...

Meet actor who earned Rs 50 for debut role, was unemployed for 8 years, one TV show changed life, now he owns...

Meet actress whose father's car was burnt during riots, debuted in Telugu film; then gave Rs 100-crore hits in Bollywood

Meet actress whose father's car was burnt during riots, debuted in Telugu film; then gave Rs 100-crore hits in Bollywood

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Munjya OTT release: After TV premiere, Sharvari, Abhay Verma's sleeper hit streams online, here's where you can watch

Munjya OTT release: After TV premiere, Sharvari, Abhay Verma's sleeper hit streams online, here's where you can watch

'I'm so worried about your...': Karan Johar shuts down troll asking 'who is mother of Roohi', netizens laud filmmaker

'I'm so worried about your...': Karan Johar shuts down troll asking 'who is mother of Roohi', netizens laud filmmaker

Not Sanjay Dutt, but this superstar was Mahesh Bhatt's original choice for Naam, director reveals he rejected film for..

Not Sanjay Dutt, but this superstar was Mahesh Bhatt's original choice for Naam, director reveals he rejected film for..

HomeViral

Viral

Meet IAS couple who spent Rs 500 on their wedding, returned back to work in 48 hours after wedding, they are posted in..

Meet the IAS couple who made headlines by spending just ₹500 on their wedding, opting for a simple ceremony instead of a lavish celebration.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 25, 2024, 03:02 PM IST

Meet IAS couple who spent Rs 500 on their wedding, returned back to work in 48 hours after wedding, they are posted in..
Saloni Sidana and Ashish Vashisht
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

IAS couple who spent only Rs 500 on their wedding: In a world where grand Indian weddings are the norm, one IAS couple from India made headlines for choosing a simple and cost-effective approach. IAS officers Saloni Sidana and Ashish Vashisht, who got married in November 2016, spent only ₹500 on their wedding. This couple, who could have easily afforded a lavish celebration, chose to keep their wedding expenses minimal, making it a memorable example for others.

A Court Wedding in Bhind

The wedding ceremony of Saloni and Ashish took place at the ADM Court in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh. Their families were present to witness the simple yet meaningful event. The only expense they incurred was the court fee, which amounted to just ₹500. Ashish Vashisht hails from Alwar in Rajasthan, while Saloni Sidana is from Jalalabad in Punjab. Interestingly, both are the first officers in their respective families.

Away from Social Media Spotlight

Even though the couple gained considerable attention after their wedding, they have stayed away from social media and the limelight. Ashish Vashisht is a graduate of IIT Roorkee and is currently serving as the ADM of Bhopal. On the other hand, Saloni Sidana holds an MBBS degree and is a doctor. She is currently posted in Jabalpur. After their marriage, Saloni successfully changed her cadre to stay closer to her husband.

Love Story Began in LBSNAA

Saloni Sidana and Ashish Vashisht are both 2014 batch IAS officers. Their love story began at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie, where they first met during their IAS training. Over time, their friendship blossomed into love, eventually leading to marriage.

The couple's decision to spend only ₹500 on their wedding surprised many, especially in a country where wedding budgets often run into lakhs or crores. Despite having the means to splurge, the IAS couple chose to set an example by keeping their celebration simple and focusing on what truly matters.

Their story continues to inspire many who believe that love and commitment don't require a hefty price tag.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Sreela Venkataratnam, VP of Tesla, quits Elon Musk's company after 11 years, citing 'working at Tesla is not..'

Meet Sreela Venkataratnam, VP of Tesla, quits Elon Musk's company after 11 years, citing 'working at Tesla is not..'

Auto Pickup - Name of trust 20 years as leading lubricants manufacturers

Auto Pickup - Name of trust 20 years as leading lubricants manufacturers

Mukesh Ambani's gift for Reliance Jio customers, Rs 3599 recharge plan for free but on one condition

Mukesh Ambani's gift for Reliance Jio customers, Rs 3599 recharge plan for free but on one condition

Vinesh Phogat's net worth was just Rs 5 crore before Paris Olympics, her current net worth is Rs…

Vinesh Phogat's net worth was just Rs 5 crore before Paris Olympics, her current net worth is Rs…

Watch: Amitabh Bachchan is 'not romantic' with Jaya Bachchan, actress said he wouldn't...

Watch: Amitabh Bachchan is 'not romantic' with Jaya Bachchan, actress said he wouldn't...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ultraviolette F77 to ​​Tork Kratos R: Top 6 electric bikes in India

Ultraviolette F77 to ​​Tork Kratos R: Top 6 electric bikes in India

Meet actor who earned Rs 50 for debut role, was unemployed for 8 years, one TV show changed life, now he owns...

Meet actor who earned Rs 50 for debut role, was unemployed for 8 years, one TV show changed life, now he owns...

Meet actress whose father's car was burnt during riots, debuted in Telugu film; then gave Rs 100-crore hits in Bollywood

Meet actress whose father's car was burnt during riots, debuted in Telugu film; then gave Rs 100-crore hits in Bollywood

5 low glycemic index foods for heart health

5 low glycemic index foods for heart health

From fairytale wedding to ugly legal battle and divorce: Shikhar Dhawan and Ayesha Mukherjee's love story

From fairytale wedding to ugly legal battle and divorce: Shikhar Dhawan and Ayesha Mukherjee's love story

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement