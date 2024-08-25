Meet IAS couple who spent Rs 500 on their wedding, returned back to work in 48 hours after wedding, they are posted in..

Meet the IAS couple who made headlines by spending just ₹500 on their wedding, opting for a simple ceremony instead of a lavish celebration.

IAS couple who spent only Rs 500 on their wedding: In a world where grand Indian weddings are the norm, one IAS couple from India made headlines for choosing a simple and cost-effective approach. IAS officers Saloni Sidana and Ashish Vashisht, who got married in November 2016, spent only ₹500 on their wedding. This couple, who could have easily afforded a lavish celebration, chose to keep their wedding expenses minimal, making it a memorable example for others.

A Court Wedding in Bhind

The wedding ceremony of Saloni and Ashish took place at the ADM Court in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh. Their families were present to witness the simple yet meaningful event. The only expense they incurred was the court fee, which amounted to just ₹500. Ashish Vashisht hails from Alwar in Rajasthan, while Saloni Sidana is from Jalalabad in Punjab. Interestingly, both are the first officers in their respective families.

Away from Social Media Spotlight

Even though the couple gained considerable attention after their wedding, they have stayed away from social media and the limelight. Ashish Vashisht is a graduate of IIT Roorkee and is currently serving as the ADM of Bhopal. On the other hand, Saloni Sidana holds an MBBS degree and is a doctor. She is currently posted in Jabalpur. After their marriage, Saloni successfully changed her cadre to stay closer to her husband.

Love Story Began in LBSNAA

Saloni Sidana and Ashish Vashisht are both 2014 batch IAS officers. Their love story began at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie, where they first met during their IAS training. Over time, their friendship blossomed into love, eventually leading to marriage.

The couple's decision to spend only ₹500 on their wedding surprised many, especially in a country where wedding budgets often run into lakhs or crores. Despite having the means to splurge, the IAS couple chose to set an example by keeping their celebration simple and focusing on what truly matters.

Their story continues to inspire many who believe that love and commitment don't require a hefty price tag.

