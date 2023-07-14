Meet IAS Ashish Gupta, who replaced Tina Dabi as Jaisalmer Collector; reason for UPSC topper's absence revealed

Tina Dabi and Pradeep Gawande got married in April last year.

IAS Tina Dabi, who has a massive fan following on the internet, isn't the collector of Jaisalmer any more. She has been replaced by IAS Ashish Gupta. Who is Ashish Gupta?

According to reports, Ashish Gupta is an IAS officer of 2013 batch. He is around three years senior to Tina Dabi who topped the 2016 UPSC exam.

He was posted as the Director, Watershed Development And Soil Conservation Department, Rajasthan Government, Jaipur. Last year, he was posted as Commissioner And Joint Secretary To Government, Information Technology and Communication Department. He was also serving as the Managing Director, Rajcomp Info Services Limited, Jaipur.

Yesterday, he was transferred to Jaisalmer.

According to reports, Tina Dabi had requested for maternity leave from the Rajasthan government. She is now on maternity leave. The Ashok Gehlot government approved her request.

Tina Dabi and Pradeep Gawande got married in April last year. Gawande is also an IAS officer. This was Gawande's first and Dabi's second marriage. Gawande is 13 year older than Tina Dabi.

Tina Dabi's younger sister Riya Dabi is also an IAS officer. She recently married IPS Manish Kumar in a court.

Before leaving, Tina Dabi wrote a post for the people of Jaisalmer.

"Truly blessed to have got an opportunity to serve this wonderful district for one year as its District Collector and Magistrate. Sharing glimpses of some cherished moments spent in the district. From launching initiatives like Swachh Jaisan and Ladies First (Jaisan Shakti) to securing All India Rank 2 in Niti Aayog’s Aspirational District Programme in November 2022, to hosting International Desert Festival 2023, it has been an amazing journey," she wrote on Instagram.

"I leave Jaisalmer today with a wealth of knowledge that I will always treasure. Working here has been a fantastic learning experience and I am very grateful for the opportunity.Jaisalmer, you shall be missed," she added.