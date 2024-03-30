Twitter
Baramati Lok Sabha Constituency: Check polling date, candidates Supriya Sule , past result and more

DC vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score: Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals eye first win of the season against CSK

Richest mafia of UP, it's not Mukhtar Ansari, Atiq Ahmed

Teams with most sixes in IPL history

Benefits of drinking garlic juice on empty stomach

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Viral

Meet IAS Aryaka Akhoury, Ghazipur DM, whose video arguing with MP Afzal during Mukhtar Ansari's funeral goes viral

Thousands of people from Ghazipur district and nearby areas turned up to attend the last rites of Mukhtar Ansari on Thursday.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Mar 30, 2024, 09:53 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

A video of IAS Aryaka Akhoury, who is District Magistrate (DM) of Ghazipur, has gone viral on social media. The viral video shows an argument broke out between her and MP Afzal Ansari in Ghazipur during the last rites ceremony of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari -- also Afzal's brother -- allegedly over who can enter the burial ground.

The video of the incident shows Afzal Ansari can be heard saying, "You cannot stop anyone from offering soil." To this, Ghazipur DM Aryaka Akhoury replies, "People of the family can offer soil. Will the entire town offer soil?" Afzal Ansari retorted that "anyone from anywhere who wants to offer soil will do so". Thousands of people from Ghazipur district and nearby areas turned up to attend the last rites of Mukhtar Ansari who died of cardiac arrest in Banda on Thursday.

Who is IAS Aryaka Akhoury?

She is a 2013 batch IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre. Before taking charge as District Magistrate (DM) Ghazipur, she was DM and Collector of Bhadohi, UP. Aryaka is originally belongs to Bihar. Born on December 14, 1985, IAS Aryaka also worked as Joint Magistrate and CDO in Varanasi and Meerut, respectively before taking charge as Bhadohi DM. IAS Aryaka Akhouri completed her masters in MSc (Biotech) in Delhi. Later, she prepared for UPSC civil services exam. She was alloted Uttar Pradesh cadre in 2013.

