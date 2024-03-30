Meet IAS Aryaka Akhoury, Ghazipur DM, whose video arguing with MP Afzal during Mukhtar Ansari's funeral goes viral

Thousands of people from Ghazipur district and nearby areas turned up to attend the last rites of Mukhtar Ansari on Thursday.

A video of IAS Aryaka Akhoury, who is District Magistrate (DM) of Ghazipur, has gone viral on social media. The viral video shows an argument broke out between her and MP Afzal Ansari in Ghazipur during the last rites ceremony of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari -- also Afzal's brother -- allegedly over who can enter the burial ground.

The video of the incident shows Afzal Ansari can be heard saying, "You cannot stop anyone from offering soil." To this, Ghazipur DM Aryaka Akhoury replies, "People of the family can offer soil. Will the entire town offer soil?" Afzal Ansari retorted that "anyone from anywhere who wants to offer soil will do so". Thousands of people from Ghazipur district and nearby areas turned up to attend the last rites of Mukhtar Ansari who died of cardiac arrest in Banda on Thursday.

Who is IAS Aryaka Akhoury?

She is a 2013 batch IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre. Before taking charge as District Magistrate (DM) Ghazipur, she was DM and Collector of Bhadohi, UP. Aryaka is originally belongs to Bihar. Born on December 14, 1985, IAS Aryaka also worked as Joint Magistrate and CDO in Varanasi and Meerut, respectively before taking charge as Bhadohi DM. IAS Aryaka Akhouri completed her masters in MSc (Biotech) in Delhi. Later, she prepared for UPSC civil services exam. She was alloted Uttar Pradesh cadre in 2013.

