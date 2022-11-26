Search icon
Meet IAS Artika Shukla, Tina Dabi's friend who quit her MD degree and got fourth rank without coaching

Artika Shukla never took any coaching for the exams and read from her brother's notes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 12:19 PM IST

The world of Indian Administrative Services (IAS) is filled with inspirational figures. Tina Dabi, who topped UPSC Exam, is one such person. Her friend Artika Shukla is also someone from who people can take inspiration. In 2015, she cracked the exam, one of the world's toughest, with flying colours. Here's her life story. 

Artika Shukla had received UPSC All India rank 4 in 2015. She is a medical doctor. She quit her MD studies in between the course to become an IAS officer. She is originally from Varanasi and had been a meritious student. 

She met her husband Jasmit Singh in 2015. Singh had scored third rank in IAS. They met at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration. They got married in 2017 and Tina Dabi attended the wedding. 

She got inspired to become an IAS after watching her brother who cracked UPSC civil services examination in the year 2012. Utkarsha Shukla is an officer of the Indian Railway Transport Service. He advised her on how to crack the exam. 

She started preparing for the exam in 2014 and cracked it in 2015. 

She never took any coaching for the exams and read from her brother's notes.

Shukla's father is a doctor.  She completed her MBBS from Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi. 

She had studied in Varanasi's St Jones school. Her father Brajesh Shukla had been an IMA secretary. 

She only heeded to Utkarsh's inputs and cracked the exam.

Tina Dabi has a similar story. She is currently posted in Rajasthan. 

