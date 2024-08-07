Twitter
HomeViral

Viral

Meet Hyderabad Nizam's servant who became rich overnight by selling...no its not diamond or any other precious materials

His education was exceptional, as he was the first in his family to receive a western education. By 18, he took full control of the throne, with the British Viceroy, Lord Ripon, attending his grand coronation in Hyderabad

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 07, 2024, 05:40 AM IST

Meet Hyderabad Nizam's servant who became rich overnight by selling...no its not diamond or any other precious materials
Mir Mehboob Ali Khan, the sixth Nizam of Hyderabad known as one of the wealthiest men of his time
In the glittering courts of Hyderabad, an incredible tale unfolded—a story of a humble servant who became wealthy overnight by selling old socks. But these were no ordinary socks; they belonged to none other than Mir Mehboob Ali Khan, the sixth Nizam of Hyderabad known as one of the wealthiest men of his time.

Mir Mehboob Ali Khan ascended the throne at the tender age of two years and seven months following his father's death on February 5, 1884. Due to his youth, a regency council governed the state under British supervision until Mehboob Ali Khan came of age. His education was exceptional, as he was the first in his family to receive a western education. By 18, he took full control of the throne, with the British Viceroy, Lord Ripon, attending his grand coronation in Hyderabad.

According to Harriet Ronken Linton and Mohini Rajan in "Days of the Beloved," Mehboob Ali Khan was enamoured with French fashion and lifestyle. His indulgence in luxury knew no bounds; he wore socks exclusively imported from France, discarding them after just one use.

In a twist of fate, one of the Nizam's servants began collecting these discarded socks. After assembling a substantial number, he attempted to sell them in the market. However, the Nizam's unusually small foot size rendered the socks unsellable. Not discouraged, the servant devised a sneaky plan. He had the socks dry cleaned and re-labeled them as new imports from France. When he presented them to the Nizam as fresh stock, Mehboob Ali Khan unknowingly purchased his own old socks at a big price, making the servant rich overnight.

The wealth of Mehboob Ali Khan was legendary, largely due to the Golconda mines. He possessed the rare 'Jacob' diamond, one of the world's largest diamonds, currently housed in the Reserve Bank of India. Historians Dominic Lapierre and Larry Collins recount that after Mehboob Ali Khan's death, his son, Mir Osman Ali Khan, found the diamond hidden in a shoe wrapped in cloth. Initially mistaking it for a stone, Osman Ali used it as a paperweight before realising its true value.

Mehboob Ali Khan's interests extended beyond wealth. An erudite poet, proficient in Urdu, Arabic, and Persian, he often recited his poetry in grand gatherings. His passion for hunting earned him the nickname 'Teesmar Khan,' a moniker denoting his bravery in killing 30 tigers—a feat that became conventional. 

 Mehboob Ali Khan's legacy is a tapestry of remarkable stories. Yet, the tale of the servant and the old socks remains one of the most intriguing, a testament to the unexpected turns of fortune in the lives intertwined with royalty.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
