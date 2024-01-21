Meet man who lives with lions, owns supercars, richer than CarryMinati, his massive net worth is...

This wealth comes from his various ventures, including his social media presence on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, where he boasts millions of followers.

Humaid Abdullah Albuqaish, an Emirati from Sharjah, has found a unique way to express his love for wild cats and other exotic animals. Despite being the owner of an impressive supercar collection, it is his connection with the wild that has recently garnered attention, sparking debates about his treatment of these majestic creatures.

Allegations of ill-treatment, such as the removal of teeth and accusations of drugging, have led to a public outcry against Humaid's practices.

In an attempt to address the mounting concerns, Humaid shared in a video interview conducted by DubaiLAD in September 2021 that he was allocated land by the Sheikh of Sharjah to develop into a private zoo.

This information adds context to his involvement with wild animals, suggesting that his intentions may extend beyond personal enjoyment.

As of 2023, Humaid Albuqaish’s net worth is estimated to be around $50 million. This wealth comes from his various ventures, including his social media presence on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, where he boasts millions of followers. To put this into context, Indian influencer Ajey Nagar, also known as CarryMinati, is estimated to have a net worth of approximately $5 million as of 2023.