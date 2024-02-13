Meet 'hottest truck driver' in the world, she earns whopping Rs 1 crore per month, she is from...

This woman is known as the 'hottest truck driver' and she earns around Rs 1 crore monthly from her job. Know her story here.

There are certain jobs that we think can only be done by men but as days pass by these stereotypes are being shattered. For example, Daysen Havoc, a beautiful woman from Chicago, Illinois earns a whopping salary by driving a truck.

Dysen Havoc wanted to become a gymnast in 2016 but a minor injury followed by a truck accident made her give up her dreams of becoming a gymnast. She made a career switch and now earns around Rs 1 crore from truck driving.



Havoc used to post her videos on the social media platform TikTok and gathered a huge fan following with 82.2k followers. She has a huge following base on Instagram as well. Currently, Havoc has 10k followers. Daysen has been regarded as the 'hottest truck driver'.

While talking to media, she said that she has been at this job for around four years and has not been in an accident even once.

Recently, Daysen Havoc lost her job as the company she was working for was shut down. She posted a video application on her social media platform. In the video Havoc said, “I just got laid off. Thought I’d shoot my shot on here before I accept an offer.”

