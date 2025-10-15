FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Meet Hina Khan, Madhya Pradesh cop who chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' to silence agitating crowd

At first, Hina Khan calmly informed the throng that any assembly was barred under the prohibitory orders but the group seemed in no mood to hear. Instead, in an apparent bid to intimidate her, they started raising slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram', thinking the officer would step back.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 15, 2025, 11:08 PM IST

When a group of lawyers, protesting against an FIR accuing them of making objectionable comments against Dr BR Ambedkar aka 'Baba Saheb', tried to organise a Sundar Kand recital at a local temple without permission, Gwalior City Superintendent of Police Hina Khan and her team was handed over the responsibility to handle the situation on Monday evening, i.e., October 13. 

At first, Hina Khan calmly informed the throng that any assembly was barred under the prohibitory orders but the group seemed in no mood to hear. Instead, in an apparent bid to intimidate her, they started raising slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram', thinking the officer would step back. 

But what came after that was out of syllabus! Hina Khan joined in, raising slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' -- something which left the crowd stunned. Later, she said, "Aur kuch (anything else)?", adding, "If you raise the slogan, so will I. But if you do it to put pressure, that is wrong."

"When I raised Jai Shri Ram slogans, I did not think much about it. It was a feeling from my heart. Both of us had the same feeling, and I decided to show that. My first aim was to completely defuse the situation, and communication is key. If those who were protesting become aggressive, then the situation gets out of control. Whatever I did, I did to maintain law and order and bring peace", Hina said in a conversation with The Indian Express. 

Who is Hina Khan?

According to the Indian Express report, Hina Khan was born and raised in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district. Hailing from a modest background, Hina previously worked Assistant Commercial Tax Officer in the GST department. Later, she found herself drawn to a different calling. 

In 2016, she cleared the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission Exam (MPPSC). Later in 2018, Hina joined the police force before being promoted to the rank of Gwalior Superintendent of Police, says the report. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
