In the viral clip, Miyazaki is seen reacting to an AI-generated animation of a zombie-like figure moving in an unnatural way.

Since yesterday, social media has been filled with AI-generated images inspired by Studio Ghibli’s unique style. OpenAI’s latest update has allowed users to create stunning Ghibli-like visuals, sparking excitement online. However, amid this AI-driven trend, an old video of Studio Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki has resurfaced, where he strongly criticises AI animation, calling it “an insult to life itself.”

In the viral clip, Miyazaki is seen reacting to an AI-generated animation of a zombie-like figure moving in an unnatural way. The developers excitedly explain that AI can create movements beyond human imagination, making it useful for horror games. However, Miyazaki looks unimpressed and says, “I am utterly disgusted.” He explains that real animation should reflect human life and emotions, something AI cannot do.

Who is Hayao Miyazaki?

Born in 1941 in Tokyo, Hayao Miyazaki is one of the most respected animators in the world. He co-founded Studio Ghibli in 1985 and created classics like Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, and Howl’s Moving Castle. His films are known for their beautiful hand-drawn animation and deep themes, such as nature, childhood, and strong female characters.

Miyazaki believes in the power of hand-drawn animation. Even as digital tools became popular, he continued drawing scenes by hand to keep his films full of life and emotion. His dedication earned Spirited Away an Oscar in 2003, making it the first non-English animated film to win the award.

Alos read: US govt cover-ups, pharma lies on fake vaccines EXPOSED: Doctor on Joe Rogan's podcast REVEALS truth