Meet Havildar Amol Kamble, Mumbai Police jawan, who is an off-duty social media dancing star

Amol Kable is from the Mumbai police and is also famous on the social media platform for his dancing reels.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 06, 2023, 02:27 PM IST

Amol Kamble (File Photo)

Mumbai Police has its own charm on the internet. Speaking of which, from making content on social media to being on policy duty, meet Havildar Amol Kamble who is quite famous on the social media platform, Instagram for making dance reels, and funny videos even with Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh. 

Amol Kamble was always interested in dancing but due to the poor financial conditions of his family, he joined the services. He completely stopped dancing after becoming a police officer because he had too many duties to consider. But Kamble went back to his passion after the rise of social media. Amol’s elder brother is a choreographer and professional dancer. 

He was on TikTok and had almost 1 lakh followers. Due to the ban of the app, he then started posing random dance videos on Instagram. 

Amol occasionally creates videos after his shift is over, but he stays away from anything on social media while he is working. 

Amol Kamble has 169K followers on social media. He is very active on social media. He shares dancing videos and sometimes funny content as well. He pinned one of the reels which featured Ranveer Singh. Both were seen doing a small dance and acting in the video. The video has gained more than 79K likes and several comments from fans. He can be seen doing many trending dance videos from time to time. He even appeared in a show with Farah Khan and comedian Bharti Singh. 

 

 

He often gets trolled too for his duties. People often ask him to do his duty rather than make videos or content. But he has clarified that his duties come first and he makes these videos during his pass time. Dancing and making content are his hobbies.

Meet Strela Luwang, Manipur woman who fought epilepsy, rose to fame at Femina Miss India 2023
Step inside Ajay Devgn-Kajol, Nysa Devgan-Yug's luxurious Mumbai home 'Shivshakti'
Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Athiya Shetty, Khushi Kapoor, Alaviaa Jaffrey, attend Tania Shroff's birthday bash
Who is Aarti Mittal, actress and casting director arrested for allegedly running sex racket?
List of top 10 world’s best airports in 2023, according to Skytrax
