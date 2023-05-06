Meet Havildar Amol Kamble, Mumbai Police jawan, who is an off-duty social media dancing star

Amol Kamble (File Photo)

Mumbai Police has its own charm on the internet. Speaking of which, from making content on social media to being on policy duty, meet Havildar Amol Kamble who is quite famous on the social media platform, Instagram for making dance reels, and funny videos even with Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh.

Amol Kamble was always interested in dancing but due to the poor financial conditions of his family, he joined the services. He completely stopped dancing after becoming a police officer because he had too many duties to consider. But Kamble went back to his passion after the rise of social media. Amol’s elder brother is a choreographer and professional dancer.

He was on TikTok and had almost 1 lakh followers. Due to the ban of the app, he then started posing random dance videos on Instagram.

Amol occasionally creates videos after his shift is over, but he stays away from anything on social media while he is working.

Amol Kamble has 169K followers on social media. He is very active on social media. He shares dancing videos and sometimes funny content as well. He pinned one of the reels which featured Ranveer Singh. Both were seen doing a small dance and acting in the video. The video has gained more than 79K likes and several comments from fans. He can be seen doing many trending dance videos from time to time. He even appeared in a show with Farah Khan and comedian Bharti Singh.

He often gets trolled too for his duties. People often ask him to do his duty rather than make videos or content. But he has clarified that his duties come first and he makes these videos during his pass time. Dancing and making content are his hobbies.